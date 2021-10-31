×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Speaks at G20 Meeting in Rome

Beauty

Beauty’s Retail Reckoning: Specialty and Mass Retail Poised for Further Gains

Beauty

Jay-Z Testifies in Court as Parlux Saga Continues

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras

Petras went to the benefit in costume as Michael Myers. "But I wanted to make him hot and trans," she said of the iconic "Halloween" villain.

Gallery Icon View ALL 15 Photos

On Friday night, singer Kim Petras kicked off Halloween weekend at Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The evening’s theme was Boogie Frights, and the singer took a cue from a classic Halloween film villain.

“I think Michael Myers is one of the most iconic characters born in the ‘70s,” said Petras of her costume. “So I had to bust him out, a little knife nails,” she added, flashing her long nail extensions. “But I wanted to make him hot and trans. I’m Michaela Myers tonight.”

The singer stopped by the charitable event ahead of her secret Saturday night performance in New York (and posed on the carpet with another iconic Michael — NYRP board member Michael Kors). “And then I’m on a flight on Halloween, unfortunately, but I’ll get home just in time to spend the night with my dogs and dress them up, and be dressed up on the sofa. One of them is Frankenstein, one of them is a spider, and one of them is a bride.”

She won’t be on the sofa for long, though — she’s heading to Budapest, Hungary, next week for the European Music Awards. “Which is kind of a big moment for me, because I’m European,” she added.

“I’m about to put my new album out. I just dropped my first single off of it. I’m just kind of getting started,” Petras said. “I’m assigned to a major label, so I’m not an independent artist anymore. Really exciting times. I’m just excited to be out and about — Halloween is always busy for me because I have a whole Halloween album that people really like. So, yeah. It’s great.”

SEE MORE PARTY COVERAGE FROM WWD:

Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark

ABT’s Fall Gala Featured the World Premiere of Jessica Lang’s New Ballet ‘ZigZag’

Jamie Mizrahi and Miranda Kerr Host Celeb-filled Louis Vuitton Dinner in L.A., With Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie and Many More

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Getting Ready for Hulaween With Kim

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad