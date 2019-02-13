A mess of slush and icy rain pummeled the streets of the Lower East Side in Manhattan on Tuesday night. But inside the Ludlow Hotel — behind a sliding side door in the lobby, up a flight of narrow stairs — a party took place in the restaurant Dirty French. The attendees — who included Gigi and Bella Hadid and some of the celebrity makeup world’s best-known names, like Patrick Ta and Nam Vo — were warm and safe from the storm. The purpose of the dinner fete was twofold: it was Moët & Chandon partner Ta’s birthday and the launch of the brand’s Living Ties Rosé Impérial bottles. When Ta arrived at his own party, a small group of Moët employees who’d set up pink, black and gold balloons that covered the entirety of the ceiling screamed, “Happy birthday!” One made sure he had a glass of Champagne in his hand.

Ta said in his line of work, it’s important to establish a feeling of trust with clients, due to the intimate nature of being so physically close to their faces while doing their makeup.

“The longer I’m with someone, the more comfortable I feel,” he said. “Just to be able to build that trust with people.”

He’s worked with Gigi and Bella for five years, he said, after meeting Gigi at a party and hitting it off.

“Honestly, Gigi changed my life,” he said. “She started using me and she gave me a voice in the makeup community.”

Minutes later, the sisters burst through the doors; Gigi coming from her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and Bella fresh from the Oscar de la Renta runway a mere hour earlier.

“It’s Patrick Ta’s birthday, bruh!” Bella yelled gleefully, running to him and grabbing him for a picture with Gigi. Ta fixed a tendril of hair hanging in front of Gigi’s face while he talked to her.

Ta said he’s heading to fairer weather in Los Angeles after NYFW is all said and done. He’ll be doing makeup for the Academy Awards and affiliated events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

