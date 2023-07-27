Miu Miu Takes Over Malibu Pier for Summer Bash With Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade, Halle and Chloe Bailey

It may have been a first fashion-brand takeover of the Malibu Pier, and it was major, Hollywood strike be damned.

The Miu Miu Summer Club brought the crowd to the beach in ultra-miniskirts and knee-high thong boots on Wednesday night.

“I’m a Miu Miu girl!” Zaya Wade exclaimed with excitement. The 16-year-old breakout model, daughter of Dwyane Wade, made her runway debut at the brand’s show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

“I’m so glad it was the first show that I walked,” she said. “It was amazing. I mean, of course it was nerve-racking but it was so awesome.”

She also stars in Miu Miu’s fall campaign out this week, which was a challenge to keep secret.

“I couldn’t say anything until it was released,” she went on. “I mean, I’m all about stunting on people every once in a while and just hitting them with a big campaign,” she laughed.

Wade was in great company oceanside, with Gigi Hadid, Mia Goth, Thuso Mbedu, Brie Larson, Kaitlyn Dever, Joey King, Logan Browning, Miranda July, Kate Berlant, and sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey.

It was a beautiful sunny afternoon as guests were driven out on tricycles, past fishermen and tourists, to the scene of the party. There, they enjoyed drinks like “The Surfrider Smash,” made with gin, basil, cucumber, lemon and honey, as well as oysters, lobster rolls, sliders and ice cream — like strawberry cookie crush topped with rainbow sprinkles.

But the longest lines were at the claw machines, where goodies could be won.

“Hi, can I walk that way a little?” said a familiar gravelly voice looking to pass through a line blocking a walkway. It was Natasha Lyonne.

“What are the prizes?” she asked.

Miu Miu sunglasses and bucket hats, she was told. “But there are so many pins and nobody wants those.”

“I see,” Lyonne responded with a playful smile before wandering away and posing for photographers.

The actor, like many, refused to do media interviews because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, a complication of the fashion brand events that continue to go on as silence, at least officially, becomes the new normal in Hollywood.

Hadid was in town — her hometown — hanging out in a VIP section for most of the evening with close friend Olivia Perez. The two were matching in black-and-white looks. Hadid had on a black spaghetti-strap dress with black loafers and white socks. Like many, she channeled the brand’s schoolgirl prep.

Wade opted for a sporty white dress and navy blazer, with a green leather headband.

“I love green at the moment,” said Russian stylist and model Lotta Volkova, who styles the Miu Miu runway shows. She was impossible to miss in shiny lime-colored panties, worn over pantyhose and a gray cashmere T-shirt. It was a look from the fall 2023 collection.

“Malibu is hot enough to not wear any bottom, so why not wear an embroidered embellished panty?” she chuckled.

She brought her pet poodle as her plus one. “His name is Dimitri,” she said. “He loves to party. He loves a social event.”

The two had flown in from Paris earlier in the day.

“I’m happy to be here and decompress,” she went on. “It’s the beginning of summer. For me, it’s the official beginning of holiday.”

She plans on going on a road trip, visiting Louisiana and Tennessee.

“I’m going across America,” she said. “I’ve always dreamed to go to Dolly Parton’s park, Dollywood. That’s the goal.”

Georgia Nott was heading East.

“I’m going to New York tomorrow for a little holiday,” she said, adding she was going to see Beyoncé in concert. “New York in the summer is my favorite place ever.”

The singer and guitarist had just stepped off the stage after performing for the crowd with the ocean as the backdrop. Known for her work in the band Broods, she’s been embarking on a solo project as Georgia Gets By.

“The idea of the event itself is really appealing, playing these songs that are very close to my heart right next to the water,” she said. “I’m from an island so…”

Originally from New Zealand, she used to live in L.A.

“Coming back feels like coming back to like this community that I’ve built here,” she said.

Meanwhile Wade was getting ready to head back to school, going into her junior year.

“I’m a straight-A student,” she grinned. “It’s a few weeks before school starts again…I’m going to my dad’s Hall of Fame induction, which is so, so, so big, and I’m so excited. I’m so proud of him. I’ll be wearing Miu Miu. It’s gonna be another thing I get to stun out,” she smiled. “Other than that, I’m just gonna be hanging out with my friends for the last month and then back-to-school shopping starts.”