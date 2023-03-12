Giorgio Armani Toasts ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Michelle Yeoh

“It’s a miracle,” said “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor Ke Huy Quan of the film’s success.

The A24 production garnered 11 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director. Quan is up for best supporting actor.

“I’m in a daze,” he continued, on the eve of Oscar night. He was surrounded by bodies at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party. Hosted by Roberta Armani at its Rodeo Drive shop in Beverly Hills, the event was held to honor costar Michelle Yeoh — a favorite to win best actress this year.

“I’ll see how I feel Monday,” Quan grinned. “Right now, I’m in the moment.”

Cast members Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu — both best supporting actress nominees — Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr. were out in support, as was Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for “The Whale.”

The crowded store was filled with familiar faces: Samuel L. Jackson, Tessa Thompson, Allison Williams, Karolina Kurkova, Stella Maxwell, Petra Němcová, Lexi Underwood, Thuso Mbedu, Ross Butler, Halima Aden and Christine Ko. A few stood out from the rest in their looks: There was Noah Centineo, sporting a hefty mustache; Sara Sampaio, wearing a hooded jumpsuit, and Christine Chiu, in completely head-to-toe fire red.

“When you wear clothing, you want to feel something,” said the “Bling Empire” star. “It’s a very lucky color for Asians.”

Of the film’s recognition, she said: “I’m so grateful for the representation, finally, and for people in and out of the industry to celebrate Asian-American talent.”

Yeoh, at the center of the attention, was bombarded with selfie requests and followed wherever she went.

How was she feeling?

“Good. Excited,” she said before being pulled away and disappearing into the crowd.