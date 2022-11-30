Giorgio Armani Celebrates Love at Art Basel Miami Beach

Art Basel Miami Beach continues to become more and more like its own fashion week, which naturally means the launch of new lines (which obviously need to be celebrated).

Giorgio Armani is popping up this week in Miami with Love, a project combining art, fashion and technology and the addition of a collection, available only in Miami (with e-commerce soon to follow). In celebration, the brand hosted a cocktail party at its Design District boutique Tuesday evening, with guests like Victor Cruz, Nyle DiMarco, Jessica Wang, Chriselle Lim, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Rickey Thompson, EJ Johnson and more in attendance. Most guests wore their Armani finest, be it courtesy of the brand for the VIPs or a favorite collectible on the other guests, while one gentleman opted for a red MAGA hat to match his red Givenchy logo T-shirt. We are in Florida, after all.

The party encompassed the store’s two floors, with the crowd spilling out onto the upper terrace to sip Aperol spritzes and negronis while mingling. The Love collection features casual genderless Miami-ready wear like knits, sweatshirts, cotton Bermuda shorts and oversized shirts, done in bright colors.

Giorgio Armani Love at Art Basel Miami features a collection of four blue large-scale animal sculptures done by the Italian artist Marcantonio. Viewers can unlock an augmented reality experience through a QR code to bring the animals to life.