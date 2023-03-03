Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up Inside L.A.’s Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Giorgio Armani has installed a pop-up inside Just One Eye, the highly curated Los Angeles boutique.

It was unveiled on Thursday at a cocktail party held at the retailer. Showcasing Giorgio Armani’s spring-summer 2023 collection, the selection is an assortment of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

“I am excited to partner with Giorgio Armani,” said Just One Eye founder Paola Russo in a statement. “As a pioneer in creating beauty and sharing this with the world for many years, Mr. Armani has inspired me and my Italian roots for as long as I can remember. Working closely with my partnership director, Renato, my Just One Eye family, and the Giorgio Armani team on this kick-off is a collaboration that is very special to us.”

Guests included Langley Fox, Mamie Gummer, Alice Eve, Dominique Fishback, Madeline Brewer, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Mason Gooding, Larsen Thompson, Juliette Labelle, Inanna Sarkis, Kendrick Sampson, Zoe Chao, Michelle Randolph, Lewis Tan, Albert Muzquiz, Will Peltz — all wearing Giorgio Armani — as well as André 3000, Maurizio Donadi, Shamier Anderson, Rosetta Getty, Jon Gries and Victoria Mahoney.

Russo first opened Just One Eye in 2012 in the Art Deco Howard Hughes Headquarters building in Hollywood before relocating to the Sycamore District. Expanding with 13,000 square feet of floor space, the shop features vintage and contemporary fashion, art, design, fragrance and wellness goods.