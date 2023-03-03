×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jamie Dornan Reunites With ‘Belfast’ Costar Caitriona Balfe at Loewe Show

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Business

Media People: Stephanie Ruhle Wants to Win Hearts and Minds

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up Inside L.A.’s Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

The space showcases the Italian brand's spring-summer 2023 collection.

Giorgio Armani For Just One Eye
A look at Giorgio Armani For Just One Eye. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani/Owen Kolasinski

Giorgio Armani has installed a pop-up inside Just One Eye, the highly curated Los Angeles boutique.

It was unveiled on Thursday at a cocktail party held at the retailer. Showcasing Giorgio Armani’s spring-summer 2023 collection, the selection is an assortment of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

“I am excited to partner with Giorgio Armani,” said Just One Eye founder Paola Russo in a statement. “As a pioneer in creating beauty and sharing this with the world for many years, Mr. Armani has inspired me and my Italian roots for as long as I can remember. Working closely with my partnership director, Renato, my Just One Eye family, and the Giorgio Armani team on this kick-off is a collaboration that is very special to us.”

Related Galleries

Alice Eve, Mamie Gummer and Ginnifer Goodwin. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani/Owen Kolasinski

Guests included Langley Fox, Mamie Gummer, Alice Eve, Dominique Fishback, Madeline Brewer, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Mason Gooding, Larsen Thompson, Juliette Labelle, Inanna Sarkis, Kendrick Sampson, Zoe Chao, Michelle Randolph, Lewis Tan, Albert Muzquiz, Will Peltz — all wearing Giorgio Armani — as well as André 3000, Maurizio Donadi, Shamier Anderson, Rosetta Getty, Jon Gries and Victoria Mahoney.

Russo first opened Just One Eye in 2012 in the Art Deco Howard Hughes Headquarters building in Hollywood before relocating to the Sycamore District. Expanding with 13,000 square feet of floor space, the shop features vintage and contemporary fashion, art, design, fragrance and wellness goods.

Kendrick Sampson Courtesy of Giorgio Armani/Owen Kolasinski
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Hot Summer Bags

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Giorgio Armani Opens Pop-up at Just One Eye, Hosts Cocktail Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad