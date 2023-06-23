Glenn Martens and Diesel Open the AllTogether Clubhouse in New York for Pride

After stints at the Venice biennale and Paris, the AllTogether Clubhouse has touched down in New York City just in time for Pride weekend. The opening of the art gallery space was toasted Thursday evening with a party hosted by Glenn Martens of Diesel and Durk Dehner of the Tom of Finland Foundation at the Clubhouse, located on 8th Street in Greenwich Village.

The AllTogether Clubhouse will run in New York from June 21 to 25 and showcases a spread of art from the Tom of Finland Foundation’s collection. It will also host talks, screenings, performances and concerts. Diesel’s Pride collection will also be sold at the space.

“To see our artists work out beyond the confines of the Foundation and for them to have exposure and presentation here, it’s what Tom and I had dreamed of when we first started the foundation,” Dehner said. “It really feels like it’s getting its foot placed outside of the Foundation and that’s really what we dreamt of.”

Martens was in town for his first New York Pride weekend.

“I think I’m going to stand outside and say ‘hi’ to the Pride people,” he said of his plans for Sunday’s parade. “I have no idea, I don’t know if it’ll be fun or not but we’ll figure it out. It’s a discovery.”

Speaking to the importance of supporting the Foundation with the backing of Diesel, Martens said part of the responsibility of being a creative director is using your platform for such causes.

“One of my main jobs, of course on top of doing the creativity, is also to bring in a message with the platform you have. We do it in many different ways and of course when it’s Pride month, we always have to do a pride capsule to give back to the community in some kind of way,” Martens said.

Martens said he learned of the Foundation through friends and was moved by the stories of how they acquired so much art from people who died from AIDS.

“At a certain point they were like ‘what do we do with all of this here? We should use it,’ so they opened up the Foundation to make sure that all of this was preserved forever. But as of course they are very artistic people, they never had the structure to bring the collection to the world and to show it, and that’s when we decided to sponsor them within the concept of Pride. To make sure this history is shown. It’s really to give back to the community, to make sure the stories are told and heard and shown.”

When asked if he’d had a chance to see Pharrell’s debut at Louis Vuitton earlier in the week, Martens replied that “it was impossible not to see it.”

“I think they really wanted to have this massive global engagement and I think how can you not have that when Jay-Z is singing and Rihanna is being beautiful there with a big belly? So I think it was exactly what Louis Vuitton wanted to have with their menswear and I’m very happy for them. I hope the sales are going to work.”