Gold House, Supporting Asian and Pacific Islander Creatives, Unveils Inaugural Gold Gala in L.A.

Gold House, the Los Angeles-based organization supporting the Asian and Pacific Islander community, threw its inaugural Gold Gala on Saturday.

Celebrating its 2022 “A100 List,” honoring 2021’s top changemakers, the evening was held in collaboration with Facebook’s technology company Meta at the Vibiana in downtown L.A.

“Gold Gala has three goals, honor the most impactful Asian and Pacific Islander achievements of the last year, launch a new slate of initiatives that will forge the next wave of the API movement and deliver an unparalleled and unforgettable experience for guests inside the wrapping of the largest gathering of top API cultural leaders in history,” Bing Chen, president and cofounder of Gold House, told WWD.

Guests included designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, as well as Hollywood names like Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Dae Kim, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Ashley Park. Golding and fellow actor Simu Liu, snowboarder Chloe Kim, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and entrepreneur Payal Kadakia were among the honorees recognized for their achievements in their respective industries. Kaling accepted the “A100 Legend” award for “her lifelong dedication to creating and embodying affirming API characters and content,” according to Gold House, while Yeoh took home the “SeeHer” award, for “defying gender stereotypes throughout her career.”

Attendees of the inaugural Gold Gala. (Top from left): Prabal Gurung , Lisa Joy, Jose Antonio Vargas and Destin Daniel Cretton. (Middle from left): Phillip Lim, Lisa Ling, Benny Luo, Bao Nguyen, Daniel Dae Kim, Joy Moh, Andy Kim and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. (Sitting from left): Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Tran and Bing Chen. Courtesy of Gold House

Festivities began on the “gold” carpet, where “guests wore their interpretation of modern Asian,” supporting API designers like Gurung, Lim, Monique Lhuillier, Jason Wu, Thai Nguyen, Veejay Floresca, Mestiza NY and Harleen Kaur, added Rose Yan, head of marketing at Gold House. “Several guests wore a modern interpretation of traditional API dress, such as Jeannine Mai in a custom áo dài, Harry Shum Jr. in a custom barong and pinay, and Arden Cho in a custom hanbok.”

Next year, the plan is to “cross-pollinate industries even further, engage our multicultural counterparts even more richly, many of whom were in attendance, and welcome cross-continental leaders even more deeply,” Chen said.

