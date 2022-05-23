×
Gold House, Supporting Asian and Pacific Islander Creatives, Unveils Inaugural Gold Gala in L.A.

Honorees included Mindy Kaling, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Simu Liu, Chloe Kim, Michelle Wu and Payal Kadakia.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21:
Mindy Kaling received the "A100 Legend" award, presented by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Courtesy of Gold House

Gold House, the Los Angeles-based organization supporting the Asian and Pacific Islander community, threw its inaugural Gold Gala on Saturday.

Celebrating its 2022 “A100 List,” honoring 2021’s top changemakers, the evening was held in collaboration with Facebook’s technology company Meta at the Vibiana in downtown L.A.

“Gold Gala has three goals, honor the most impactful Asian and Pacific Islander achievements of the last year, launch a new slate of initiatives that will forge the next wave of the API movement and deliver an unparalleled and unforgettable experience for guests inside the wrapping of the largest gathering of top API cultural leaders in history,” Bing Chen, president and cofounder of Gold House, told WWD.

Guests included designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, as well as Hollywood names like Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Dae Kim, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Ashley Park. Golding and fellow actor Simu Liu, snowboarder Chloe Kim, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and entrepreneur Payal Kadakia were among the honorees recognized for their achievements in their respective industries. Kaling accepted the “A100 Legend” award for “her lifelong dedication to creating and embodying affirming API characters and content,” according to Gold House, while Yeoh took home the “SeeHer” award, for “defying gender stereotypes throughout her career.”

