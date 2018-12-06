Well, no surprises there. “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “A Star is Born,” “Vice” and “The Favourite” were the top titles receiving nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday morning as nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were doled out in Beverly Hills. Many of the actors singled out were already in the mix at September’s Emmy Awards – Rachel Brosnahan, Thandie Newton, Penelope Cruz – but the rash of fall films now in awards season contention added some new blood to the roster, such as Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman for the court drama “The Favourite,” and of course, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for “A Star is Born.”

Designers know the drill well by now, as do fashion houses, who have been jockeying for pole position with nominees and attendees since the film festivals began in the fall. Indeed, it will be a nonstop sprint to the red carpet as the awards show falls on Jan. 6 this year, less than a week after the holidays and less than two months until the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. Which runway finale gowns will be adapted for the red carpet? Who will don the latest couture creation? These questions loom as large as who will take home the trophies at the Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg-hosted show, which will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

FILM

Best Film Drama Actor

Bradley Cooper (“A Star is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (BlacKKKlansman”)

Best Film Drama Actress

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Quiet War”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & The Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favorite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Film Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothy Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (BlacKKKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Film Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale St Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

TELEVISION

Best TV Comedy Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Best TV Comedy Actress

Kristen Bell (“A Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Best TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best TV Drama Actress

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Antonia Banderas (“Genius”)

Daniel Brul (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best TV Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best TV Supporting Actress

Alex Bornstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)