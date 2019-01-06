“And the Golden Globe goes to…”

Stay tuned here, we tell you which nominees nab statuettes, while the show takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, like Christian Bale and Nicole Kidman, are nominated for the Golden Globes 2019.

FILM

Best Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“A Star is Born”

Best Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man & The Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favorite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothy Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin’”

“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”

“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”

“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

WINNER: “The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

