Golden Goose Brings Haus of Dreamers to L.A. With Dr. Woo at Maxfield

After kicking off its Haus of Dreamers series in Venice, Italy — its birthplace — Golden Goose landed in Los Angeles on Thursday night in honor of Brian Woo, better known as Dr. Woo.

The sought-after tattoo artist to the stars, born and raised in L.A., was one of five creatives tapped by the Italian brand to unleash their creativity for capsules, alongside Fabio Novembre, Quannah Chasinghorse, Suki Waterhouse and Sunmi.

“It’s rooted and inspired by the epicenter of Golden Goose, where it’s created in Venice,” Woo said of his creations. “The spirit and the artisanal and craftsmanship of that city is a big factor in the designs. And at the same time, incorporating what I’m known for, and blending them all together to tell the story. Not of just the place, but how that place inspires me as an artist.”

The result is a collection of reimagined Super-Star sneakers, crewnecks and, exploring homeware, a porcelain plate.

Guests joked about snatching the $440 limited-edition item during the celebratory dinner at Chateau Marmont, placed as a service dish before being taken away.

“Can we keep it?” mused Olly Sholotan, the young actor who plays Carlton Banks in “Bel-Air.”

“What a genius idea,” Italian actress Marta Pozzan said of the decorative piece earlier during a cocktail hour at Maxfield, where the line is sold. It features Woo’s trademark artwork, showcasing grayscale roses and geometric, planetary designs.

“I love it,” she went on. “And he’s so iconic. I’m like, I wish I could get a tattoo tonight,” she laughed. “I don’t think so…”

Pozzan, who modeled in the brand’s 2021 Star campaign, wore a men’s blazer and jeans. “I love the way their men’s fits me.”

She wasn’t the only one hoping to get inked by Woo, a topic of conversation all evening.

“I’ve wanted to for a long time,” chimed in stylist Simona Sacchitella.

They were joined by the likes of music artist Jackson Myles; skateboarder Cory Juneau; model Yovanna Ventura; actor Matt Cook; DJ-photographer Myles Hendrik; actor David Alan Madrick with fiancé, DJ-model-actor Shaun Ross, and artist Paris Brosnan.

“Some of it is a stroke of luck,” Woo said of his career. His clientele includes Miley Cyrus, Drake and Zoë Kravitz. “Another big part is doing and making things that you like, and listening to your instinctual gut — sometimes going against those feelings and sometimes following those feelings. I like to think about what’s next as well. That’s the biggest challenge as an artist. You want to create new language, new designs. And as awesome as it is being known for a certain look, a certain motif and design identity, it’s also the burden, because as a creative, you want to expand and get better. It’s a circle.”

Golden Goose will be back in California, with a project in the works, said its chief executive officer of the Americas Silvia Merati. “It’s coming up in the next couple of years. America is a super strong market for us.”

The business, founded in 2000 by husband-wife duo Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo, is overseen by CEO Silvio Campara. In 2020, it was acquired by Permira, after being owned by The Carlyle Group for three years. It’s been a successful time for the company, which saw its revenues climb 30 percent to 500.9 million euros in 2022, compared with 385.6 million euros in 2021.

“We’ve been dreaming together to do something special,” she said of partnering with Maxfield for Woo’s collection. “Haus is a place where they can dream a project and have it come to fruition.”