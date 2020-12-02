The annual Golden Heart Awards may have been online this year, but nonetheless still drew their usually starry crowd. The likes of Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Billy Porter, Naomi Watts, Audra McDonald, Seth Meyers, Ashley Graham and more all logged on Tuesday evening in support of God’s Love We Deliver, for the benefit hosted by Michael Kors.

The event, held on World AIDS Day and emceed by Amber Ruffin, coincided with God’s Love We Deliver’s 35th anniversary and was held with a specific focus on the many frontline workers who have worked continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to bring meals to those in need.

“God’s Love is more important than ever because they are delivering nutritious meals, at no cost, right to the doors of those living with severe and critical illnesses who are at a high risk during these times,” Kors said over e-mail prior to the event. “In their 35-year history, God’s Love has never turned anyone away. In fact, during this pandemic they have increased their meal numbers by 30 percent to ensure that everyone who needed help had access to meals. Their staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond during this extremely challenging time, and they deserve all the support in the world.”

Attendees of the Golden Heart Awards were treated to a box of treats curated by Gramercy Tavern chef Mike Anthony, which included the famous GLWD brownie. The evening’s program included performances by Broadway actors Aaron Tveit, Javier Munoz, Lena Hall, Jarrod Spector and Alex Newell and a finale number by the original cast of “Rent,” including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal and Taye Diggs, who performed “Seasons of Love.”

“A lot of their clients have been living in isolation since March, afraid to even go to the mailboxes in their apartment building,” Kors said. “God’s Love shared one story about a client who is so sick and so immunocompromised that her aides aren’t allowed in her home. There is no one to help her take care of herself, let alone cook a meal. After learning about God’s Love and the safety protocols followed by all volunteers, she became a client. Now she knows that someone is looking out for her, and that she won’t go hungry or have to risk her life to go outside. And her doctors are amazed at the difference in her test results since she began eating God’s Love’s medically tailored meals.

“I’m grateful to all the celebrities who took the time to band together and create what I think is a really entertaining event — all in the name of raising money for God’s Love.”

