Madison Avenue turned grunge for a night on Monday, as the newly opened Marc Jacobs store stayed open late for a private party in celebration of the Redux Grunge collection.

Guests including Gigi Hadid, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Sofia Coppola, Sandra Bernhard, Stella Maxwell, Lindsey Wixson, Karen Elson, Anna Sui and more joined Jacobs and his fiancé, Char Defrancesco, donning their flannels, combat boots and Nirvana tees for the night, which featured a performance by Kim Gordon later into the evening.

“The whole grunge thing was so evocative in its day,” Bernhard said from the first floor of the store. “It’s fun to revisit it — I like the philosophy of it and the freedom of art, of music.”

Her best grunge fashion moments escaped her, though.

“I don’t remember, I’ve got to be honest with you,” she said. “I always just kind of do my thing and then I dip in and out. I’m wearing Rachel Comey tonight. I just react to things that feel good on me. I try not to get swept up in the current of fashion.”

That said, she’s been loyal to the grunge trend since day one. “I still wear my flannel shirts. I always wore flannel shirts. I’m the queen of grunge, day to day,” she said.

Those experiencing grunge fashion for the first time around — we’re looking at you, Gerbers, Hadid and the rest of the model crew — were more silent throughout the night. Gordon’s daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, stood by as her mother was snapped by photographers, opting out of her own press. “Sorry, I’m about to go up the stairs,” she said.

