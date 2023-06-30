Gucci Hosts a Private Dinner for Jannik Sinner Ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

LONDON — Winner, winner, Gucci dinner.

The luxury Italian brand hosted a private dinner at Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair for tennis player and Gucci ambassador Jannik Sinner, who signed on with the brand last year.

Guests including Emma Laird, Paapa Essiedu, Olympia of Greece, Pixie Geldof, Imogen Kwok and Jazzy de Lisser came together for the pre-game celebrations.

Sinner will be competing for a third time at the Wimbledon Championships. He’s currently ranked at number eight at 21 years old.

Olympia of Greece. Courtesy of Gucci/James D.Kelly

This is the Italian player’s first luxury fashion endorsement. He also has a ten-year deal with Nike, which according to reports is worth 150 million euros.

Earlier this month Gucci took over The Savoy hotel to celebrate its Bamboo 1947 bag with a cocktail reception and dinner hosted by De Lisser, who has become a friend of the house.

Drinks took place in the Royal Suite by Gucci at the hotel, a place where the Italian brand has strong connections.

In the early 20th century, Guccio Gucci worked as a luggage porter at The Savoy. His observations of guests coming in and out with their exquisite luggage is what inspired him to start an artisanal luggage atelier in 1921.

Jannik Sinner and Emma Laird. Courtesy of Gucci/James D.Kelly

In 2021, the hotel collaborated with Gucci on the transformation of the Royal Suite, featuring pieces from the Gucci Décor line: wallpaper with the brand’s double G logo; monogrammed cushions; scented candles, and more.

Last year, Gucci set up shop inside London’s famed luxury hotel, taking over the Savoy Tea Shop on the ground floor for three months, which usually sells tea and cake.

The short residency was a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings, including trunks, trolleys, duffel bags, suitcases, garment bags, travel sets, stationery and pet accessories.