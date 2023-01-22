×
Gucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison’s ‘Invisible Beauty’

Dakota Johnson, Taylour Paige, Tessa Thompson and more came out to celebrate "Invisible Beauty," about the life of Bethann Hardison.

Bethann Hardison and Dakota Johnson attend an event hosted by Gucci to mark the premiere of Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng's "Invisible Beauty" at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Lisa Cortes, Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng attend as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Jeremy O. Harris attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Catherine Capellan and Ebonee Davis attend as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Frédéric Tcheng attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
PARK CITY, Utah On Saturday evening, as day three of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival was winding down, VIPs gathered on Main Street for an evening cocktail party hosted by Gucci. The occasion was to celebrate legendary model, agent and activist Bethann Hardison, who with Frédéric Tcheng codirected a documentary about her life, called “Invisible Beauty.”

Guests including Dakota Johnson, Tessa Thompson, Taylour Paige, Danai Gurira, Jeremy O. Harris, Tan France, Aurora James, Thuso Mbedu, Questlove, Lily Gladstone, Gucci’s Susan Chokachi and more packed into Firewood on Main Street in Park City, where coups of Champagne and ramekins of pasta were passed around as everyone tried to get their moment with Hardison. Dressed in her Sundance finest — an oversized red flannel shirt accessorized with a beaded collar — Hardison worked the room, embracing Harris and Johnson and posing for pictures with all. Tcheng, whose previous works include the fashion documentaries “Halston” and “Dior and I,” beamed alongside his latest collaborator and subject. 

The party marked Gucci’s 15-year support of documentary film and their partnership with the Sundance Institute. 

