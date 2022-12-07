×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Tilda Swinton Can Fold Clothes Like a Pro

Gucci conscripted the British actress for a mesmerizing performance involving costumes from Pier Paolo Pasolini films.

Tilda Swinton, Embodying Pasolini
Tilda Swinton at a Gucci-sponsored fashion performance in Paris. Marc Domage

Tilda Swinton sure knows how to handle clothes — and they speak to her in mysterious ways.

On Tuesday night in Paris, she unpacked hats, coats and dresses, pressing them against her slim frame, hugging them like old friends, holding them aloft like Simba in “The Lion King” and then gingerly balling them up or folding them expertly like a Gap employee of the month.

Gucci had conscripted the British actress and fashion curator Olivier Saillard to stage one of their esoteric fashion performances at Fondazione Sozzani, here involving about 30 film costumes by Danilo Donati for avant-garde Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini.

Related Galleries

On a minimal set resembling a fashion runway, Swinton, Saillard and a few helpers demonstrated the power of clothes to transform, the actress employing her elastic face and commanding presence to great effect — one minute a religious figure; the next a comical extra from “Arabian Nights.”

Tilda Swinton interprets costumes from Pasolini films. Marc Domage

All of Gucci’s top brass were in attendance except recently departed creative director Alessandro Michele.

VIPs at the performance and a dinner afterward included Kering honcho François-Henri Pinault, actresses Diane Kruger and Charlotte Rampling, plus singers Carla Bruni and Lou Doillon.

Decked out in a Gucci dress with an optic swirl pattern, Kruger said she was dazzled by the display.

“You see the ghosts of movies past and how you take on different personalities,” she said. “I was taken aback by her ability to change. Her face is so extraordinary that no matter what costume she puts on, she becomes that person.”

Diane Kruger in Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci

Kruger said she’s working on a documentary about German-French actress Romy Schneider that draws a “parallel between her and me.”

Rampling, who has done such a fashion performance before with Saillard, revealed that they would team up again for a final hurrah that will involve her reading poetry.

“This was very moving,” she said about the evening. “Tilda really has the presence and depth for us to want to follow her in this journey.”

During dinner, two long tables lined with pink flowers and Ginori 1735 tableware, Swinton thanked Pinault for supporting the spectacle, dubbed “Embodying Pasolini,” and acknowledged its intellectual, at times inscrutable, bent.

“It’s something that we all could do more, which is to do things that you don’t know what we’re doing. And it’s such a luxury,” she said, motioning to Saillard and teasing: “We’ve been talking about creating your salon. So we may be starting tonight.”

Carla Bruni in Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tilda Swinton Folded Clothes Like a Pro at a Performance in Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad