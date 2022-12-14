×
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Party With Sexy Santa and Naughty Gifts

Paltrow hosted Tinx, the Haim sisters, Carolyn Murphy and more at her home to celebrate G Label.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Ali Pew and Amanda Alagem
The scene at the G. Label By goop Holiday Cocktail Event
Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth
Mandana Dayani
When Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop host a holiday party, you know it’s going to be chic — and cheeky.

The lifestyle maven opened up her Los Angeles home on Tuesday night, welcoming the Haim sisters, Tinx, Carolyn Murphy, Aimee Song and more to model holiday styles from her G Label line of classics with a twist, sip hot toddies, pose with a sexy Santa, and nab naughty (and nice) gifts.

“Welcome to our barn,” Paltrow said, toasting the crowd while wearing her own vintage-inspired G Label ladylike faux-fur peacoat and black sweater dress, greeting guests in front of a charcuterie-filled dining table in the party barn.

“Holy s–t, I’m starstruck,” she stopped midsentence, spotting the Haim sisters in the corner, before getting back to the task at hand.

Tinx
Tinx Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“We started G Label seven years ago and it’s always been very under the radar, we never promoted or advertised it in any way. I was making clothes for myself. The purpose of them is they are trend-proof and they always make you feel good. At work we call them sexy, cool-looking mom clothes, but you don’t have to work or be a mom, you can just wear clothes,” she laughed.

“It’s been a very meaningful personal project for me…I wear it every day. And my team wanted us to take a moment to celebrate what we’ve been able to build,” she said, singling out G Label’s designer Shaun Kearney, chief design and merchandising officer for Goop, who joined the brand five years ago with experience from TechStyle Fashion Group, Maggie London and Kenneth Cole, among others.

“We’ve been able to build something really different, for how women really want to dress, trying to be mindful of amazing quality and not have ridiculous designer price points.”

Carolyn Murphy and Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Murphy Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“It’s really the best-kept secret,” said Goop creative director Ali Pew, wearing the G Label black evening cardigan with three-quarter-length sleeves and high cuff tuxedo pants, of the website’s in-house fashion offerings, priced from $275 to $1,495. There are new drops monthly spanning relaxed tailoring, sophisticated leather pieces and refined knitwear.

“This has been our biggest year yet for growth,” added Kearney. “We haven’t done too much promotion of it yet, but next year will be different.”

Paltrow was enjoying how different guests styled the pieces. “Oh my god, I love this,” she said, spotting Carolyn Murphy in a white sweatshirt with a Goop logo.

Outside, a music trio played “Stand by Me” while Santa-hatted bartenders served up hot mezcal drinks. Holiday plans were the hot topic.

Mandana Dayani
Mandana Dayani Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“I’m going to stay home and sleep for three weeks,” I Am a Voter cofounder Mandana Dayani said, after a hard-fought election season.

The Haim sisters were also going to be home in L.A. for Hanukkah, they said, before heading to tropical climes.

When asked if she’d be doing another film, “Licorice Pizza” star Alana Haim said, “I hope so, it’s a very difficult business and very different than music.”

Guests snacked on big spoons of roe caviar, took turns nominating each other for a TikTok about who would get the most drunk, and mugged with a California casual Santa.

There were tables of Goop-y gifts. Naturally, the crowd gravitated toward the naughty stack, which included Goop Wellness sexual desire supplements, Hearthrob vibrators and more.

“The great thing about a Goop party is you get things like vibrators,” jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer shared to her IG Live followers in real time.

Jennifer Meyer
Jennifer Meyer Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Meyer was feeling grateful for the success her own brand has seen this year. “The fragrance has been doing great, and we have candles coming in January,” she said of her “summer in a bottle” scent. “Tennis necklaces have also been selling well,” she said, tugging at her own tangle of diamond strands. “I just pile them on,” she laughed.

The more the merrier.

