Harris Reed and Missoma Make Magic at L.A.’s Houdini Estate

It was a homecoming for Harris Reed, the London-based, L.A.-raised designer, who celebrated the launch of his collaboration with jewelry brand Missoma on Wednesday night at the Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon.

“I’ve always wanted to come here — we drove by every day because my school was in Laurel Canyon,” said Reed, decked out in Dries Van Noten red sequins and layers upon layers of necklaces and rings from the magical, talisman-like collection.

With terraced gardens, waterfalls and gazebos, winding staircases and plenty of Instagrammable spots paying homage to the legendary magician, including chain shackles referencing his favorite trick, the estate is a dream party venue. It was a blast for guests, including Langley Fox Hemingway, Shanina Shaik and Shaun Ross, to explore — even if it does have a somewhat dubious history of Houdini ownership. (It can also be rented for weddings, and is even on Airbnb, natch.)

It was also the ideal backdrop to showcase the goth-glam collection of jewelry, featuring celestial star and moon, serpent, butterfly and pearl earrings, secret lockets, and crystal ball-like labradorite cocktail rings, priced from $64 to $8,396.

Reed is a rising fashion star who counts Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Tommy Dorfman as fans of his gender-fluid demi couture. His latest collection, which closed out London Fashion Week, was a sensation, created from upcycled bridal wear from Oxfam.

Moses Sumney wearing Harris Reed. Courtesy/Owen Kolasinski

A glam rock vision himself with long lustrous locks, the designer got his start working for Alessandro Michele, even appearing in a 2019 Gucci perfume campaign and walking the Gucci resort 2019 runway, thanks to his mentor. Reed had another major moment at this year’s Met Gala, collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana on Iman’s fantastical feathery red carpet look.

“I just saw my psychic two hours ago,” Reed said, waxing spiritual about how he got here. “This certainly feels like a spell or at least an affirmation…I never would have imagined at 25 going to the Met Gala, having a party at a Houdini mansion, all of it.”

“Though we did a big campaign in New York, we decided to do an event in L.A. — and I recently got married to a gentleman from L.A.,” explained Missoma founder Marisa Hordern, wearing a vintage David Koma crystal-studded dress purchased the morning of at Decades.

The collection, which includes costume as well as fine jewelry, had meaning for both creatives, who met at a London dinner party thrown by a mutual friend.

Langley Fox Hemingway wearing Harris Reed x Missoma earrings. Courtesy/Owen Kolasinski

“You were inspired not just by gender fluidity but openness and acceptance. I love the fact these symbols are about transformation, the butterfly and the serpent shedding preconceived notions, the arrows about propelling yourself forward,” said Hordern.

Founded in 2008, U.K. brand Missoma has carved out space in the demi-fine jewelry category, with sales that are 55 percent international, and 28 percent in the U.S. The brand ships to 225 countries. “There is so much potential, and it’s about going from metro to metro. It’s about the message behind it, not just beautiful jewelry,” said Hordern.

Only in L.A. for a few days, Reed did make time to hit up his favorite jewelry haunt. “I don’t like to tell people, but the Sherman Oaks Antique Mall is my favorite place in the world. I flew in one time for 24 hours just to go there. And a lot of the rings I was loosely inspired by for this collection are from there.”

After the crowd had settled into mezcal cocktails, Moses Sumney performed a set in the garden. He was wearing Harris Reed, even if the designer wasn’t.

“Every single piece is with a client, in seven different countries. Moses wore my last look,” said Reed. “So I will bask in another designer’s glory for tonight.”

Read more:

Harris Reed Closes Out London Fashion Week on His Own Terms

Harris Reed on Fluidity, Harry Styles–and Taking Back Fashion

Harris Reed Collaborates with MAC