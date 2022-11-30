×
Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Hauser & Wirth’s Art Basel Party Draws Venus Williams, Joe Jonas

The gallery hosted a celebration for artist Henry Taylor at Carbone on Tuesday night in Miami Beach.

Venus Williams and Henry Taylor
Mike Deleasa and Joe Jonas
The scene at Hauser & Wirth x MOCA party.
Henry Taylor
Guests attend the Hauser & Wirth x MOCA party.
It was still two days before the public opening of Art Basel Miami Beach but the week had already peaked for the VIP crowd. Tuesday marked the “first choice” private preview day for the fair, always the buzziest day for serious collectors. Fair regular Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted pursuing the offerings earlier in the day, as were Pharrell Williams, Amar’e Stoudemire, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Martha Stewart and Venus Williams.

Later that night, both Jonas and Williams stopped by Hauser & Wirth’s dinner party at Carbone in South Beach. The gallery had booked out the restaurant in celebration of artist Henry Taylor, whose retrospective exhibition, “B Side,” opened at MoCA in Los Angeles in early November. Williams, one of Taylor’s collectors, was introduced to the lively artist soon after his arrival mid-party.

Other guests included art world insiders like Sheree Hovsepian, who was painted by Taylor for the cover of the latest issue of Hauser & Wirth’s Ursula magazine; photographer Jeremy Kost, and DJ Mike Deleasa. The bustling room continued to swell late into the evening, as groups packed into the restaurant’s booths to catch up on highlights from the fair and trade intel for the remainder of the week.

Mike Deleasa and Joe Jonas Lexie Moreland/WWD

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

