×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Helmut Lang Celebrates Collaboration With Artist Maia Ruth Lee

Guests included Julia Fox, Vic Mensa, Casey Spooner and rapper CL.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

On Friday night, Maia Ruth Lee was privy to the challenge of managing fashion week logistics for events taking place all over the city. The artist had just walked in the Eckhaus Latta show over in Bushwick (“it was fun — I had a little bit of an underboob showing,” she said), and afterward hurried over to SoHo for a cocktail party celebrating her collaboration with Helmut Lang. “I was like guys, I have to go! I have an art show,” said Lee toward the tail end of the party at 40 Wooster.

Inside the raw space, guests included Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, Casey Spooner, Vic Mensa, Korean rapper CL and Salem Mitchell. “I’m here to support,” said CL, who’s in town until next week, gesturing to the woman standing next to her. “Asian girl support all the way. She’s the designer for the women’s line, and we’re friends.”

Related Galleries

The brand’s new collection was displayed on racks wrapped with utility ropes, material mirrored in Maia Ruth Lee’s installation — formally, an “intervention” — in the center of the room. The sculptures are part of her “Bondage Baggage” series, inspired by luggage at airports, and explore themes around “labor, immigration, family, diaspora, self-preservation, privacy and travel.” The brand’s creative team reached out about collaborating after seeing her work (“Bondage Baggage” was included in the 2019 Whitney Biennial).

“I’m tucked into my art studio and doing my thing, so it felt nice to know that other people had their radars out and were looking at my work,” said Lee, who relocated from New York to Colorado last year during the pandemic with her family. “The entire [Helmut Lang] team really understood the integrity of what art is, and really valued the artwork-y part of the installation rather than being like, ‘we want you to decorate a space,'” she added. “As the conversation went on I looked at the clothes they were presenting and their brand pillars and I was like, oh, this collab actually totally makes sense, I love it.”

For Helmut Lang, the artist incorporated archival fabric and materials from the brand into her colorful sculptures, composed of luggage and boxes wrapped in various materials and bound with rope and tape. Lee also created a series of paintings, “Bondage Baggage Atlas,” which were inspired by the idea of deconstructing her baggage installations and hung on the walls of the SoHo space.

The physical installation was created in the space over the span of two days, and the artist integrated furniture into the series for the first time — an invitation for people to sit down and interact with the work.

“It breaks down this idea of practicality, utilitarian, which I feel like Helmut Lang is very much about, too,” she said. “So I wanted it to be used, I wanted it to be precious but not precious, and have duality of material. Which is very much how I deal with material in my own practice. A lot of materials I use are unconventional.”

Gabby Richardson, Richie Shazam and Salem Mitchell
Gabby Richardson, Richie Shazam and Salem Mitchell. Asha Mone/WWD

MORE FASHION WEEK COVERAGE FROM THE EYE:

Kim Petras Performs at L’Avenue at Saks Fashion Week Celebration

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to the Standard

The Buzziest Parties of New York Fashion Week

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Helmut Lang NYFW Fashion Week Party

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad