NEW YORK JE T’AIME: There was a hotdog stand; warm pretzels and a yellow taxi parked out front — all this in the center of the Marais in Paris.

“We wanted to throw a New York-themed party,” said designer Olympia Le-Tan, creative director of ready-to-wear for Marc Jacobs’ secondary line THE Marc Jacobs, at the opening party Friday for the new brand’s first store in Paris.

Located on the Rue des Archives, the futuristic boutique — which carries ready-to-wear, accessories and limited edition collaborations – was turned into a festive ode to the Big Apple with guests sipping Cosmopolitans — “like Carrie Bradshaw,” exclaimed a young Parisienne – and snacking on grilled cheese sandwiches.

“There is also eggnog, because it is the Christmas season after all,” said Le-Tan, wearing a flower-printed silk dress.

The Parisian designer relocated to New York in 2018, leaving her namesake brand to join the Marc Jacobs design team. The pop-up soirée allowed her to catch up with her French friends, including sound designer and co-host of the evening Michel Gaubert, fashion editor Camille Bidault-Waddington, model Audrey Marnay, photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, jewelry designer Elie Top and Dior Joaillerie creative director Victoire de Castellane.

“I’ve known Olympia since she was 16,” said de Castellane, looking fondly over at Le-Tan, who was catching up with her sister Cléo.

Talk centered around the Paris railway strikes. Castellane is planning on escaping to the country for the holidays: “That’s if I ever make it given the transport issues,” she said. Then guests compared their favorite tunes to get into the Christmas spirit: some preferred disco, while others stayed pretty predictable.

“This is the song that gets me all excited for Christmas,” gushed Le-Tan as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” came on the speakers. Thankfully it only played once: respite came in the form of performers Lukas Ionesco and Clara Benador, both wearing flowery dresses, who gave a mini concert to end the evening.