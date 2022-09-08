×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

How Playing Nancy Influenced Natalia Dyer’s Fashion Sense

Speaking from Longchamp's NYFW party, the "Stranger Things" actress talked fashion, travel and the best pair of pants.

Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer Lexie Moreland/WWD

Atop the Hotel 50 Bowery, “Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer was the guest of honor for Longchamp’s NYFW party, where the brand celebrated its “Les Filles” campaign and the launch of its new Box-Trot handbag Wednesday night.

The party was held at rooftop bar The Crown, where influencers and guests were treated to ice cream, embossing, photo ops and more. Dyer was sporting the Longchamp bag across her body, with a pair of glossy black heeled boots from the brand to coordinate.

“I went to their show here in 2018 and just loved it, loved the brand, loved their ethos,” Dyer said. “They’re French, the integrity of their clothes, the quality: it’s classic and it’s fun at the same time, and that really resonates with me. It’s all very comfortable. I keep talking about these boots: they’re great and they’re very comfortable, and that’s so important.”

The Longchamp event was the first stop on the fashion tour for Dyer, who is a frequent face at both New York Fashion Week as well as the European shows. She said she plans to attend the Fendi show on Friday night in New York before resting up for Europe.

“That’s the thing about fashion week — there’s more than just a week,” she said. “It’s fashion month, really.”

The comfort of her Longchamp boots was not a onetime perk for Dyer: she’s a “comfort is king” type of fashionista.

“I gravitate in my own life toward neutrals, and comfort is very important for me. I appreciate classic, I do appreciate androgyny but also fun. I think you can lean into different things,” she said. “I like a lot of vintage clothes, I like when something feels like it’s made with care and good materials and good intention. You can feel that with clothes and when it’s not there it’s obvious as well. Things that are not fast fashion or trendy but things that are staples, that you’ll wear again and again. For me, that’s where I really like to be.”

Playing Nancy on the ’80s-set “Stranger Things” has made her appreciate vintage even more.

“They work with a lot of true vintage clothes so just getting to feel those clothes and the pants and the cuts and the detail on all of that. I’ve definitely been inspired to go on Etsy and go from fittings for ‘Stranger Things’ being like, ‘I’ve never seen this before, let me Google this or maybe they’ll let me keep it,'” she said. “It definitely does bleed in — Nancy is a little more feminine all around than I tend to dress but that’s fun, it’s fun to slip into that.”

The best thing she’s worn on the show? “Nancy has this pair of pants that they actually built for me, they were built on this ’80s structure of pants and they made multiples but they’re this raw denim, tailored, high waisted, bootcut, perfect color, these perfect jeans that I can’t get over,” she said. “Every season there tends to be an outfit that I’m like, ‘yeah, I would totally wear this.’ Usually with pants, when Nancy’s wearing pants I’m like, ‘yes.'”

Paul Lorraine, chief executive officer and president of Longchamp North America, whose 11-year-old daughter was beside herself at the Dyer sighting, said that the actress was a natural fit for the brand.

“Longchamp is quite a humble brand, and the fact that Natalia was here in 2018 at our fashion show — it’s a really authentic partnership,” he said.

