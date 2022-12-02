×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Hublot Celebrates Art and Football at Art Basel

The watch brand toasted its "Hublot Loves Football" campaign at Miami Beach Art Basel in the middle of the World Cup and Art Basel.

Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor
Guests attend Hublot Loves Football Miami Art Basel.
Ricardo Guadalupe
The scene at Hublot Loves Football Miami Art Basel.
Hublot’s presence at the World Cup is impossible to miss — as official timekeeper, the company name is displayed whenever the referee board is hoisted on the sidelines — and on Thursday night the luxury watch brand continued to make its mark on Miami Beach Art Basel. 

The brand hosted a party celebrating its “Hublot Loves Football” campaign with artist Mira Mikati at the W, moved indoors to the hotel’s party venue the Wall (a throwback for anyone who remembers the days of Aby Rosen’s buzzy Basel party). 

Guests including Devon Windsor, Kendrick Sampson, Quincy, Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill and pro golfer Dustin Johnson stopped by to take in the suite of 15 soccer balls reimagined by Mikati in collaboration with Hublot’s football (for the American crowd, soccer) ambassadors. The party also featured a branded foosball table and cotton candy cart spinning sugar onto light-up sticks.

“Miami Art Basel is very important for us; for over 10 years we do a party every time, so this year is particular because you have the World Cup going on with football. We said, ‘let’s talk about football through art,’” said Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe, clad in a suit and blue sneakers. “It’s a fusion between football and art this year.” The CEO noted that collector response to the colorful campaign has been positive. “It’s joyful; it brings a good energy, good vibes to the people.”

Asked who he was rooting for in the World Cup, Guadalupe hedged his bets.

“I am Swiss, so for Switzerland. But I’m Spanish origin, so for Spain as well,” he said; the former team had yet to qualify for the elimination rounds, their final group match against Serbia was scheduled for Friday afternoon. Spain, though, failed to qualify for the next round. “And maybe France,” Guadalupe added, “because our ambassador is a French player, Kylian Mbappé.”

