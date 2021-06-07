Hugo Boss will be the “Fashion Cares” honoree at the 17th Hamptons Happening on July 10.

It will again be held on the property of Maria and Ken Fishel, who have donated their Bridgehampton home for the event.

The Hamptons Happening is a two-pronged event this year. A virtual “Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve” will take place from June 30 through July 10, and the annual food and entertainment program is scheduled for the evening of July 10.

The three other honorees are David Burke, the “chef honoree,” Natalie Cohen Gould, cofounder of “Come Back Cycle” and head of Free People Movement and Dr. Kenneth Marks, skin cancer and dermatology expert.

Hugo Boss will kick off the walk at an evening event at their new SoHo store at 568 Broadway on June 16.

The Hamptons Happening benefits the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.