Uptown on Friday night, Bergdorf Goodman may have had Rihanna, but Frame’s dinner downtown at Chinese Tuxedo had Drake. And he wasn’t even getting paid to be there.

The rapper stopped by — and stayed at, despite keeping his peacoat on the entire time — the lively celebration for the brand’s collaboration with model Imaan Hammam. Frame’s usual orbit of models and cultural tastemakers packed the room at the Doyer Street restaurant, with guests including singer Yungblud (who sat next to frame cofounder Jens Grede), Justine Skye, Cindy Bruna, Dilone, Indya Moore, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, Delilah Belle Hamlin, fitness trainer Joe Holder, and Georgia Fowler.

“As with any other collaboration we’ve done, there’s sadly no strategy, no plan and nothing else than being friends and deciding that we found something to do together,” said Frame’s Erik Torstensson, referencing the brand’s former collaborators and close friends: Jordan Barrett, Inez and Vinoodh, Karlie Kloss, among others.

“I wish there was was a master plan for collaborations. It really comes out of friendship,” said Grede. The pair began talking with Hammam about a possible collaboration over two years ago. “And you know, timing is everything in life. Things happen when they happen; when you force things, it ends up feeling forced.”

During dinner, guests got a preview of Hammam’s collection launching Feb. 10, which includes the black waist bag that was slung on the back of everyone’s chair. (Not that many people stayed seated; the dinner was almost beside the point.) A troupe of vogue dancers performed wearing sweatshirts with zip-off sleeves emblazoned with the words (and ethos of the capsule collection) “Freedom, Diversity, Youth, Empowerment” as Hammam danced along. On their way out the door later, guests were served a pizza box with the sweatshirt inside.

“We were very happy to have Frame be a platform for what she wanted to express. This is really her dinner, and giving her a chance to do it her way,” said Grede. “She’s a natural creative director, she has a point of view. Not just on the clothes, but on everything. And I think tonight is a testament to the party she wanted to throw.”

Outside the restaurant, the row of black SUVs parked on the sidewalk a few hours earlier was still stretched around the curved street. With the dinner evolving into a dance party close to midnight and the place still packed, Torstensson only had one concern on his mind.

“Are you having a good time? That’s all I care about.”