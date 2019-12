The year 2019 marked increased efforts by the fashion industry to become more diverse and inclusive.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has been especially involved in the casting of models for his shows and campaigns and said at the WWD CEO Summit in October that he believes “inclusivity means complexity and tolerance, what life is today. "If you want to reflect what life is today you have to reflect diversity and complexity. I am not just talking about Adut or Naomi [Campbell], but even Kendall [Jenner], who is something completely different from them.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @luisazargani⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #valentino⁣ #pierpaolopiccioli