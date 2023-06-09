Inside Annabel’s 60th Birthday Party With Ricky Martin, Nicola Coughlan, Rod Stewart

LONDON — Happy 60th birthday to Annabel’s.

The private members’ club in Mayfair celebrated with a glittering diamond entrance made of hanging crystals and mirrors. Guests at the glitzy affair included Nicola Coughlan, Damson Idris, Ellie Bamber, Sir Rod Stewart and Ricky Martin, who took over the stage to sing a medley of “Shake Your Bon-Bon,” “She Bangs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

In an unexpected turn of events, a Marilyn Monroe impersonator sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” with the crowd joining in.

The walls of Annabel’s were plastered with photos of famous guests over the years, including Ella Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Taylor, Elton John, Diana Ross and Joan Collins.

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Tequila brand Don Julio 1942 chose special cocktails for the evening, such as the Legacy 1942, which includes elderflower, shiso and red chili shrub, citrus and chinotto nero.

Honey Dijon continued the party into the early hours of the morning. Guests walked away with a customized bottle of Don Julio 1942 featuring their name and the Annabel’s logo in engraved gold letters.

In a special video celebrating the club, friends of the establishment including Andrea Bocelli, Anna Wintour, Damien Hirst, Joan Collins and Kate Moss wished it a warm birthday.

“Sixty years ago, Mark Birley invented Annabel’s; new, fresh, original, classy and exciting. She has become a woman of beauty, quality and uniqueness. The excitement has carried on and grown over all those years into, what must be, the ultimate private members’ club in the world. We wish her the happiest of birthdays with many, many more to come,” said Richard Caring, co-chair of The Birley Clubs with his wife Patricia.

Honey Dijon and Yasmin Finney

The Birley Clubs portfolio includes Harry’s Bar, George and Mark’s Club.

“Amidst the dynamic and constantly evolving landscape, we remain committed to enhancing our offerings and setting new standards in the realm of private members’ clubs and hospitality worldwide,” added Patricia.

Last month the couple celebrated the opening of George Club with the likes of Emma Raducanu, Will Poulter and Arsema Thomas of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

George Club, which has the largest outdoor terrace in Mayfair, closed last year to undergo refurbishments and extend its existing space.

Richard Caring designed the space and his wife, Patricia, spearheaded the project. The velvet interiors include a large collection of works by British artist David Hockney, such as the “Afternoon Swimming,” which hangs in the club’s entrance.

In 2019, the couple set up The Caring Family Foundation to focus on environmental reforestation, child hunger and domestic abuse.

Last year at the unveiling of their World Amazon Day installation at Annabel’s, they pledged to plant more than 1 million trees.