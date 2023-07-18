Cars and Cartier: Inside the 2023 Style Et Luxe at Goodwood Estate

LONDON — On Sunday, England was divided between two stylish sporting events: the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and the 2023 Festival of Speed in Chichester.

At the latter, Cartier hosted its annual lunch at the Goodwood Estate, which is the seat of Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond, to celebrate the winners of the Style et Luxe competition.

The duke hosted with Laurent Feniou, the U.K. managing director of Cartier.

The Style et Luxe is different to the auto rally competition that takes place at Goodwood; with the help of Cartier, it invites tastemakers from different industries; past guests have included architect Nicholas Grimshaw, singer Bryan Ferry, professor Penny Sparke and designer Sir Terence Conran.

Emma Corrin at the Cartier Style et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Nick Harvey

This year, the judging panel was made up of Cartier ambassadors Emma Corrin and Ramla Ali, as well as Marc Newson, Sir Jonathan Ive, Flavio Manzoni, Jordan Rand, Nick Foulkes and Adam Baidawi.

There were nine categories, where each winner was handed a medal and the overall winner received a Cartier cup. The winning car for 2023 was the 1937 Bentley 4 1⁄4-liter Rothschild Sedanca Coupe by Gurney Nutting Simon Taylor.

Blue and white were the theme of this year’s Cartier lunch, which was showcased via a flower installation containing green, violet and white hydrangeas and roses. Meanwhile, a cream hued tent was erected for the lunch where burrata; beef from the Goodwood Estate, and pavlova was served, followed by an afternoon tea that took place inside the tents as a result of windy weather.

Roksanda Ilincic at the Cartier Style et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Dave Benett

Fashion designers and editors mingled with artists, actors and architects at each table. In attendance were Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey, the stars of the next season of “The Crown,” where they will play Kate Middleton and Prince William; Dubai-based artist Nat Bowen, who makes colorful canvases made of resin; India Ria Amarteifio, who plays a young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte,” and Roksanda Ilinčić, who arrived with her husband and daughter, wearing a dress that had subtle hints to the flag of Serbia as a means of support for fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic, who was competing at Wimbledon.