Best Dressed Guests at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo 2023

Guests at Sunday's event included Micheal Ward, Charithra Chandran, Grace Carter, Priya Ahluwalia and Isabel Getty.

Ikram Abdi Omar, Ahmed Malek, Priya Ahluwalia and Harrison Osterfield.
EGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Fadhi Mohamed and Adrienne Everett attend the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 18, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)
EGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ahmed Malek arrives with a wheely chauffeur to the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2023 on June 18, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wheely)
EGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Isabella Charlotta Poppius attends the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 18, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)
EGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Claire Rose arrives with a wheely chauffeur to the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2023 on June 18, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wheely)
LONDON — Even in the pouring rain, the polo must go on.

On Sunday Cartier hosted its annual luncheon for the Queen’s Cup at Windsor, an annual polo event the brand has been sponsoring for more than a decade.

More than 120 guests from the entertainment, fashion and music industry arrived at the Guards Polo Club in their best summer cocktail attire. Bellboys dressed in Cartier livery, greeted guests at the entrance, handing them Cartier’s own-label Champagne.

Guests including Micheal Ward, Charithra Chandran, Grace Carter, Jessica Madsen, Tom Rhys Harries, Conrad Khan, Ahmed Malek, Marco Capaldo, Priya Ahluwalia, Isabel Getty and Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, had a light lunch inside a pristine white tent that was decorated with pink and red flowers.

On the grass, the Murus Sanctus team beat La Magdeleine and became the third French lineup to win the Queen’s Cup. The cup is named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, while Prince Philip was president of the club for more than 60 years.

EGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Grace Carter attends the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 18, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)
Grace Carter at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car

After the game, afternoon tea, including scones with jam and cream, duck egg and smoked salmon sandwiches, was served outside.

The English singer and songwriter Grace Carter took to the podium in the afternoon to perform a brief, intimate set. Carter will release her third album “A Little Lost, A Little Found,” on July 21.

In May, Cartier staged events in Florence and Lucca, Italy to unveil 80 never-before-seen pieces from the new “Le Voyage Recommencé” collection.

