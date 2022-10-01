×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Inside Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week Circus: Pharrell, Tyga and Tyler the Creator

Guests turned out to see Doja Cat perform.

Pharrell Williams, Nigo, Tyler the Creator,
Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:
Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:
Pharrell Williams, Nigo, Tyler the Creator,
Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:
View ALL 22 Photos

It was a circus at Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week party. Not only the location at the Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione, the red-roomed vintage venue that retains an air of mystery from its previous incarnation before it became a party palace, but crowds were going crazy trying to get a glimpse of guests Tyler the Creator, Pharrell, Tyga and Maisie Williams. Throngs of people lined the streets, despite the stormy night, to film TikTok content as they made their way inside to watch Doja Cat perform.

The craziness continued inside, where guests entered into a room lit by a giant neon green tiger, a larger-than-life Kenzo logo.

Pharrell made it a family affair with wife Helen Lasichanh and 12-year-old son Rocket Ayer Williams. The trio posed for photos with Kenzo creative director Nigo, who was in no mood to speak and kept his jacket zipped up, sunglasses on and hat in place. It was practically a pit stop for Tyler the Creator, who posed for pictures and was in and out in 20 minutes. Maisie Williams, in a boyish brown suit and burgundy beret, posed with boyfriend Reuben Selby.

Doja Cat performed center stage of the round theater, including her hit “Boss Bitch,” before guests hit the bar and played in the theater’s vintage games gallery.

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Inside Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Circus:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad