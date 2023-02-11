Inside Loewe Perfumes and Document Journal’s Fashion Week After-dark Party

Document Journal and Loewe Perfumes’ late-night fashion week bash was a candlelit affair.

Shortly after getting underway on Friday night, the line outside of the Virgin Hotel on Broadway snaked around the corner. The crowd was jostling to make their way up to the new hotel’s Sky Loft on the 38th floor, which offered impressive views of the Empire State Building and other NoMad landmarks.

The room was aggressively scented by Loewe candles of all varieties, flickering from every surface as guests including Richie Shazam, Timo Weiland and models Hanne Gaby Odiele and Tess McMillan danced to electronic DJ sets by The Carry Nation and Fatherhood.

