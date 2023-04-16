Inside the Marc Jacobs and i-D Coachella Pool Party With Lewis Hamilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Edward Enninful, Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell

It was Natalia Diamante Bryant’s first time at Coachella.

“I’m freaking out,” said the 20-year-old, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant. She was at the Marc Jacobs and i-D pool party on Saturday with a friend.

“I’m so excited,” she went on. “What should we expect?”

The model, currently in college, was looking forward to Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean most. “Can’t wait.”

Kitty Ca$h, tapped as DJ, was anticipating Jai Paul.

“Metro Boomin brought out the whole world, and his stage and set design was iconic,” she said of her favorite shows so far. “Kaytranada ate it up.”

She stood out in a bralette, denim jacket and uber short shorts, paired with Marc Jacobs’ leather platform Kiki boots.

“I love the brand,” Kitty Ca$h went on. “I’ve been a huge fan, being a New Yorker and going to fashion week. Marc Jacobs was the brand for the ‘It’ girl and for the girl who’s not afraid to make a fashion statement. I was excited to be part of this when they asked me.”

Guests mingled around a pool while snacking on tacos and sipping on tequila, dancing to performances by rappers Lil Durk and Fivio Foreign. Jacobs, expected to attend, was missing the action. Lewis Hamilton stopped by, as did Leonardo DiCaprio — trying to be incognito in a mask and baseball cap — with Edward Enninful, who both dodged cameras. Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell, too, arrived together — more than fashionably late, missing the other VIPs; the party was well over by then.

“They’re keeping it sexy with a fashion edge to it,” Kitty Ca$h had said of the scene earlier. “The festival season is back. I’m going to the festival, and I’m working, and I’m parting. I want to do everything as I did pre-pandemic, so it’s nice to be in that energy.”

“It just feels very post-pandemic energy,” echoed i-D’s editor in chief Alastair McKimm. It was also his first time at the festival.

“Like with everything that we do at i-D, it’s these organic situations where there was a conversation about what was going on at Coachella this year,” he explained of wanting to throw an event. The week brings together various communities in the arts, he said, much like the aim at i-D.

“Marc Jacobs and i-D is this very organic collaboration, because I think the brands just speak to each other,” he added.

“They’re both such interesting brands on their own,” said Bella Thorne. “I-D, I really love their editorials. They have a way of doing something different and also still meeting some of the fashion guidelines but taking their own chance. And then Marc — invite me to any Marc event, I’ll be there. I f–king love Marc Jacobs.”