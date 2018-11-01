The night before Bumble India’s launch dinner in New York on Monday night, @Priyankachopra had been busy celebrating another upcoming union in New York: her wedding to Nick Jonas. For the bridal shower, the actress had chosen a white strapless gown with feathers designed by Marchesa. Chopra, a longtime friend of Marchesa cofounder Georgina Chapman, was adamant about supporting her friend, and a female-led company, in the wake of controversy. “Women supporting women: that’s what we’re all about,” Chopra tells @ktauer. “Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been... And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did,” she added. “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.” #wwdeye