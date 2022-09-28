×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Inside Opening Night at the Metropolitan Opera

New York's fall gala season kicked off Tuesday night at Lincoln Center.

Ann Ziff, Sigourney Weaver
Christine Baranski
Jean Shafiroff
Sigourney Weaver
Gina Gershon
View ALL 23 Photos

The fall gala season in New York is back, and the city’s social scene was ready for its grand debut. The Metropolitan Opera kicked things off on Tuesday night with a black tie gala and rarely performed opera to start its new season.

“This is the first really big black tie of the fall season, and so I wanted to wear something happy and festive and big,” said Jean Shafiroff of her aquamarine floral Oscar de la Renta ballgown, as she made her way inside the Met Opera House.

It was a packed house for the premiere of “Medea,” being staged by the Met for the first time. The opera features Sondra Radvanovsky in the titular role, which was made famous by the late renowned soprano Maria Callas.

Related Galleries

“It’s a very unknown opera, so this is something new,” Shafiroff added. “And everyone loves new.”

“I love classical music, and I’ve never seen this opera and I look forward to it,” said Ellen Burstyn. “I’ve heard Maria Callas’ recording, but this is my first time being able to see the whole thing. Of course, I’m very familiar with the play,” she added; the actress starred in a 1978 film adaptation of Medea’s myth “A Dream of Passion.”

Like Shafiroff, Jordan Roth understood the evening’s fashion assignment — go big — and donned a sculptural Comme des Garçons look and red mohawk hairpiece that angled upward. Other dressed-up guests included Brooke Shields; Ann Ziff — who matched her feathered lilac gown with a purple rhinestone face mask; Christine Baranski; Molly Ringwald; Renee Fleming; Sigourney Weaver; ”The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach; Helena Christensen; Gina Gershon; Zoe Lister-Jones; Jeremy O. Harris; Odelya Halevi; Paul Feig; Nico Tortorella; Cynthia Rowley; Gideon Glick, and others.

Following pre-show cocktails on the balcony, guests filed into the theater for the main event: the opera. Inside and seated, masks were mandatory — a visual reminder of the challenges still facing the live arts navigating the new COVID-19 era.

After the cast took their final bows, the evening continued upstairs with a lively late-night seated dinner — the first of many to come in the months ahead.

Zoe Lister-Jones Dolly Faibyshev/WWD
Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Inside the Metropolitan Opera's Fall 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad