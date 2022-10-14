Inside the Opening Party for Staud’s SoHo Store

“It’s very surreal,” said founder Sarah Staudinger on Thursday night.

The Staud founder had just made her way out of the rain and inside the brand’s New York flagship opening party. Staudinger had a cocktail in hand and a store buzzing with a crowd of supporters including Dylana Suarez, Natalie Suarez, Brianna Lance, Leyna Bloom, Remi Bader, Adam Mrlik, Tinx and Melissa Roxburgh.

“I just walked in, so actually seeing people in here — I mean, there’ve been customers throughout the week — it’s exactly what I envisioned and wanted. It feels cozy. I almost love that it’s raining right now because it’s so warm, and that was really the vibe I wanted when we were designing the space,” added Staudinger from inside one of the boutique’s dressing rooms. She expressed delight at how all of the details had come together: the way the art was hung, the flowers, even the drinks had nailed the assignment. “I just noticed the ice cubes — which I had no part in,” she said, glancing down at the “Staud” branded ice cubes inside her mezcal cocktail.

Afterward the crowd moved from the store to nearby restaurant Felix to keep the celebration going.