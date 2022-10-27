Inside Sézane’s ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York

On Wednesday night the New York fashion crowd got a taste of Paris in autumn, and they didn’t have to travel far.

French brand Sézane, which has a store in SoHo and is expanding its presence Stateside, hosted a dinner at a private residence overlooking the Hudson River in TriBeCa. The brand was celebrating its recently unveiled collaboration with Laura Brown, which is in an early stage and will be released sometime next year. The theme? “French enough.”

“Which is as far as I’ll ever get,” said Brown — an Aussie expat — during dinner.

Brown connected with Morgane Sézalory in the most contemporary of ways: the Sézane designer slid into her Instagram DMs, introduced herself, and asked if she’d be open to collaborating.

“I followed Laura for years,” said Sézalory as guests mingled before dinner. “I thought, we need someone who has a voice and has strong ideas — and I think she’s the perfect one.” The capsule collection will comprise “French essentials,” and although it’s still up in the air what exactly that will look like, Sézalory offered it likely won’t veer too far from the brand’s core.

“As you can see I love prints and colors; color is a big part of the collection — and very nice fabrics,” added Sézalory as she scanned the crowd, most of whom were decked out in Sézane’s latest collection. Guests included Rose Byrne, Liya Kebede, Coco Rocha, Aamito Lagum, Maria Borges, Nicole Ari Parker, Elizabeth Lail, Christine Evangelista and Nina Dobrev.

The crowd sat for an on-theme family-style dinner featuring a few classic French dishes crafted by chef Camille Becerra. Sézalory offered her intention for the gathering (in addition to introducing Sézane to new and influential friends) as platters of croque monsieur and onion tart hit the long table.

“I love to be able to talk and have deep conversations,” she told the crowd. “And I love when it’s authentic and easy, and not fake.”

During the dessert course, Brown offered up a surprise activity: those neatly stacked sweaters tucked inside the room’s grand bookcase were free for the taking. It’s officially sweater season, mon amie.