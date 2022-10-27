×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Inside Sézane’s ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York

The French fashion brand hosted a dinner celebrating its forthcoming collaboration with Laura Brown.

Laura Brown, Rose, Byrne, Helena Christensen, Margot Hand
Aamito Lagum, Maria Borges
Rose Byrne, Morgane Sézalory
Helena Christensen
Liya Kebede, Nicole Ari Parker
View ALL 21 Photos

On Wednesday night the New York fashion crowd got a taste of Paris in autumn, and they didn’t have to travel far.

French brand Sézane, which has a store in SoHo and is expanding its presence Stateside, hosted a dinner at a private residence overlooking the Hudson River in TriBeCa. The brand was celebrating its recently unveiled collaboration with Laura Brown, which is in an early stage and will be released sometime next year. The theme? “French enough.”

“Which is as far as I’ll ever get,” said Brown — an Aussie expat — during dinner.

Brown connected with Morgane Sézalory in the most contemporary of ways: the Sézane designer slid into her Instagram DMs, introduced herself, and asked if she’d be open to collaborating.

Related Galleries

“I followed Laura for years,” said Sézalory as guests mingled before dinner. “I thought, we need someone who has a voice and has strong ideas — and I think she’s the perfect one.” The capsule collection will comprise “French essentials,” and although it’s still up in the air what exactly that will look like, Sézalory offered it likely won’t veer too far from the brand’s core.

“As you can see I love prints and colors; color is a big part of the collection — and very nice fabrics,” added Sézalory as she scanned the crowd, most of whom were decked out in Sézane’s latest collection. Guests included Rose Byrne, Liya Kebede, Coco Rocha, Aamito Lagum, Maria Borges, Nicole Ari Parker, Elizabeth Lail, Christine Evangelista and Nina Dobrev.

The crowd sat for an on-theme family-style dinner featuring a few classic French dishes crafted by chef Camille Becerra. Sézalory offered her intention for the gathering (in addition to introducing Sézane to new and influential friends) as platters of croque monsieur and onion tart hit the long table.

“I love to be able to talk and have deep conversations,” she told the crowd. “And I love when it’s authentic and easy, and not fake.”

During the dessert course, Brown offered up a surprise activity: those neatly stacked sweaters tucked inside the room’s grand bookcase were free for the taking. It’s officially sweater season, mon amie.

Helena Christensen, Morgane Sézalory
Helena Christensen and Morgane Sézalory Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inside Sézane's ‘French Enough’ Dinner in New York City

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad