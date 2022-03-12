Inside the SXSW Opening Night Scene: Chanel, Gucci, and Sheryl Crow

A wind advisory swept up SXSW-goers and dropped them off around Austin Friday evening. First stop was the Atelier Beaute Chanel pop-up, where guests could start their night with a touch of make-up and Champagne. The night continued over at Sammie’s with a little fashion and friends at the Gucci x Bumble party. The cocktail event honored female innovators with guests including Elle Fanning, Angelica Hicks, Vanessa Hong, and Selby Drummond. The hard last stop of the night was Sheryl Crow’s performance at Antone’s, where everyone in the room sang along to beloved hits as if they were alone in their cars. Crow kept it fresh, switching out guitars between each song, and kept the crowd up late – admitting around 11:30 that her usual bedtime is 9:30.

