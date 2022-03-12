×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry’s First Live Show Since COVID-19 Draws Adam Driver, Rebecca Hall

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Model Irina Shayk Named Face of Anine Bing

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem’s Fashion Row Name New Legacy Challenge Winner

Inside the SXSW Opening Night Scene: Chanel, Gucci, and Sheryl Crow

A look inside three Friday night parties kicking off the Austin festival.

Gallery Icon View ALL 34 Photos

A wind advisory swept up SXSW-goers and dropped them off around Austin Friday evening. First stop was the Atelier Beaute Chanel pop-up, where guests could start their night with a touch of make-up and Champagne. The night continued over at Sammie’s with a little fashion and friends at the Gucci x Bumble party. The cocktail event honored female innovators with guests including Elle Fanning, Angelica Hicks, Vanessa Hong, and Selby Drummond. The hard last stop of the night was Sheryl Crow’s performance at Antone’s, where everyone in the room sang along to beloved hits as if they were alone in their cars. Crow kept it fresh, switching out guitars between each song, and kept the crowd up late – admitting around 11:30 that her usual bedtime is 9:30.

SXSW Guide 2022: What to See and Do in Austin

The scene at the Gucci x Bumble Celebrate Women Innovators party at Sammie's in Austin.
The scene at the Gucci x Bumble Celebrate Women Innovators party at Sammie’s in Austin. Lexie Moreland for WWD
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad