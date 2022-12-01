×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

The Wednesday night ceremony at Faena Forum, which celebrated blockchain excellence, opened with a question for the crowd: "Where is Sam Bankman-Fried?"

Joshua Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish
Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony
Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony
Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony
Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony
View ALL 19 Photos

“I know most people in this room have at some point heard that they were crazy,” said Joshua Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, addressing the crowd at Faena Forum on Wednesday night. The entertainer was facing rows of creators from the crypto world, gathered in Miami Beach for the first Crypties awards ceremony celebrating blockchain excellence, presented by Decrypt Studios.

“Your skeptical friends and out of touch Boomer parents all told you that cryptocurrency is a passing fad, and that all of these coins one day would be totally worthless,” continued Ostrovsky, the evening’s MC. “But tonight, here at the Faena Ballroom, we can finally say: only some of them.” 

Related Galleries

The ceremony was quick to address the many elephants in the room, including disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The opening video posed a question that many in the crowd were wondering — “Where is Sam Bankman-Fried?” — and a photo of the “on the lam” crypto exchange founder drew boos from the crowd.

“We’re celebrating art and creativity tonight and the Web3 space in general,” said Decrypt Studios founder Alanna Roazzi-Laforet during the pre-ceremony cocktail hour. “It’s a trying time because of what’s going on with FTX, but it shows that there’s commitment to the space. People are super excited; they really want to show their innovations and that they’re moving forward in a positive way,” she added, surveying the crowd, who donned their “black tie optional” finest for the occasion. “We don’t dress up in crypto at all; it’s usually T-shirts and shorts. So this is a very special event, because nobody ever wears black tie.”

Pink-haired PussyDAO founder Izzy Howell, dressed in teal, had launched an NFT earlier that day that could be redeemed for a pair of physical panties. Howell, who previously worked at Tamara Mellon, got the idea to launch NFTs tied to lingerie while she was at utility token project Cipher. 

“It started as a joke,” Howell said. “I was working at another crypto company and all of the guys were talking about liquidity, and they kept saying, ‘Liquidity is all that matters, it’s the most important thing,’ and for whatever reason the next thing in my head was I wanted to make a pair of underwear that said ‘highly liquid’ on the crotch. And everyone wanted to buy it. I have them with me,” she added, pulling the lingerie from her fuzzy pink handbag. “We launched literally today, and we’ve been selling like crazy.” 

Lamina1 president Rebecca Barkin, who spoke to the need for more female leadership within the crypto community, is building a layer one blockchain to support an open metaverse economy. “Our focus is to give creators a path toward more favorable economics outside of this system we have today,” she said.

While the Crypties celebrated blockchain excellence, the ceremony also paid tribute to the blockchain lows. The ceremony opened with an “in memoriam” that paid tribute to celebrities whose dreams of striking it big in cryptocurrency have since died: Odell Beckham Jr. — who lost half of his 2021 salary by accepting payment in Bitcoin; Madonna; Floyd Mayweather; Paris Hilton; Tom Brady; DJ Khaled; Quentin Tarantino, and Kim Kardashian, who was fined $1.26 million for failing to disclose that she was paid to promote EthereumMax.

Winter may have arrived early this year for the crypto world, but the mood at the inaugural Crypties was sunny. The evening’s winners included Crypto Unicorns (game of the year); Celo (social impact award); People of Crypto for the Metaverse Pride Parade (Metaverse event of the year); Coinbase Ventures (investor of the year); ENS DAO (DAO of the year), and Bored Ape Yacht Club (NFT project of the year).

“I feel like I finally got my Grammy,” said Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Illa Da Producer, accepting the golden statuette on behalf of the project’s founders.

Illa Da Producer VincentRoazziJr
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Hot Summer Bags

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside the First Crypties Awards Ceremony

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad