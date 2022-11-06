×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michael Burke on Leading Louis Vuitton Into the Future

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson on Building Culture Into Brands, Fighting for Creativity

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Blackpink, Kim Kardashian, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billie Eilish and Olivia Wilde were among the mega-watt crowd.

By
Booth Moore, Ryma Chikhoune
Plus Icon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith and Olivia Wilde
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford in Gucci
Kendall Jenner in Burc Akyol
View ALL 40 Photos

When you kick off the evening with “Dancing Queen,” it’s like starting at 12.

That was the Gucci-sponsored 11th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, where DJ D-Nice had guests dancing right off the purple carpet and into the cocktail party.

The art-, film- and music-filled night attracted a who’s who of Hollywood — and the fashion gave the Met Gala a run for its money, from Julia Garner’s Old Hollywood, serpentine-green beaded Gucci gown to Billie Eilish’s GG cozycore, and Olivia Wilde’s red patent leather opera gloves.

“Aren’t they so cool?” Wilde said, arriving on the arm of a friend instead of beau Harry Styles, who had to cancel an event with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele to celebrate their new “Ha Ha Ha” collection after getting sick earlier in the week.

Related Galleries

Gucci muse Jared Leto was impossible to miss, dazzling in a crystal-embellished, plum-colored suit. He was turning the camera around on the evening.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” he said with a point-and-shoot in hand. “Hold it,” he purred.

He had Sydney Sweeney in his sights. “I’m good. How are you?” the actress told him before posing in her blush pink Giambattista Valli couture dress adorned with voluminous floral sleeves.

“Gorgeous,” said Eilish of Sweeney’s ensemble, before wrapping herself with Jesse Rutherford in a giant Gucci blanket for her own photo op.

Stylist B. Akerlund wore an embellished gown by up-and-coming London label Mithridate with a dizzyingly beautiful headpiece by Piers Atkinson. “I’m like an installation,” she said.

Peter Dundas was at the gala for the first time. “I’m wearing myself,” he said of his white tuxedo. His partner Evangelo Bousis was wearing a matching one.

The fundraiser was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow, and raised more than $5 million, with a crowd that included Maneskin, Blackpink’s Rose, Jodie Turner-Smith, Catherine Opie, Mark Bradford, Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield, George Clinton, Molly Ringwald, Cheech Marin, Chloe Zhao, Sebastian Stan, Bettye Sarr and more.

The honorees were 87-year-old pioneering California Light and Space movement artist Helen Pashgian and South Korean director Park Chan-wook, whose film “Decision to Leave” is the country’s entry into the 2023 Oscars, after he already won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Who walking up here saw five construction cranes under the moon?” LACMA director Michael Govan asked the crowd as he welcomed them to their dinner tables. “We’re 50 percent done,” he added of the progress on the museum’s massive construction project looming on Wilshire Boulevard, where the new David Geffen Galleries are being built for the permanent collection.

“I’m happy to honor Helen at LACMA, who is an Angeleno through and through,” Govan continued later in the evening, introducing Pashgian and her polished sculptures in epoxy, fiberglass, resin and other aerospace industry materials.

“It’s rare to find an artist who is as comfortable wearing goggles and a respirator as she is in Italian Vogue, or wearing the Gucci dress she’s wearing tonight with Gucci sneakers,” he continued.

A student of Southern California’s light, which has beguiled artists, filmmakers and scientists for eons, Pashgian grappled with it in her speech, concluding, “In the end, this strange light of ours remains what it has always been, elusive, mysterious, unknowable and therein lies its magic.”

“Having my films introduced in the U.S. was beneficial to me, but I daresay it was beneficial to the American audiences because it will enrich your culture, widen your view and inspire you just this much even,” Chan-Wook said in his speech, noting “Decision to Leave” feels like the ultimate summation of his career. “I firmly believe all of us in the world of art are connected beyond the medium, the nation and the time.”

Dinner came courtesy of Gucci Osteria chef Massimo Bottura, and was good enough for even the calorie-conscious crowd to nibble on. But it was running late. Cocktail hour had kicked off at 6 p.m. and the after party was to start at 9 p.m.

By 9:30 it hadn’t, and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ducked out, likely heading to celebrate mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday. “I’m trying to hold up my skirt,” the platinum-blond Kardashian said earlier of her skin-tight Balenciaga gown, a glossy black number with a sculpted train from Demna’s fall 2022 couture collection.

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson also was struggling to hold up her dress. “His name is Rani Zakhem,” she said of the designer. And the cat-eye sunglasses tucked inside her strapless bustier? “These are my own. I just decided to bring them in case I wanted to be cute and incognito.”

“I love everyone’s Gucci,” Paris Hilton told Heidi Klum as they caught up by a heater. (It was 55 degrees in L.A.) “There are so many good looks.”

A crowd of Europeans and uber-skinny models was also outside, chain smoking and drinking. Salma Hayek mingled nearby. At 10:19 p.m., she was on stage introducing the special musical guest: Sir Elton John.

“There’s a lot of people I know out there so I hope you’re not going to be a tough crowd,” John said to laughs. “I came to L.A. 52 years ago. This was the song that came out,” he said from behind the piano as he began playing the keys to “Your Song.”

“It’s great to be asked to do something for LACMA,” he went on before launching into “Tiny Dancer.” “I’d like to thank Alessandro and Gucci for asking me to do this. Anything for you, baby, OK.”

Michele blushed, surrounded by his cheering Gucci team.

The superstar, who took time off from his Yellow Brick Road tour to close the night, also played “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Rocketman,” with a shoutout to actor Taron Egerton — who portrayed the music star in the 2019 biopic. “I dedicate the song to someone I really love,” he said of Egerton. “He’s become one of my best friends and I can’t ever thank him enough for what he did for me in the movie.” Before bowing goodbye, he ended the night with “I’m Still Standing.”

“I’ve been after Elton for over 10 years,” said co-chair Chow, reaffirming the cross-cultural tenor of the evening. “We finally got him.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Elton John Performs at Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad