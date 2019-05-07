Someone was out to sabotage the Gucci party: earlier in the day on Monday, word was that instead of celebrities the party would be dedicated to students of nearby colleges, including those enrolled at Hunter College, where the party was held. It was all fake news. In fact, it would be more noteworthy to list the celebrities who didn’t attend the Gucci after party than to name those who were there — it was that kind of crowd.

The gymnasium of Hunter College — go Hawks! — is a far cry from the swank of the Boom Boom Room or hotel suites of The Mark, where Met parties usually find themselves, but the location of Gucci’s official post-Met party turned out to be just what celebrities were in the mood for. It felt like a very good prom: There were outlandish gowns, there was smoking and drinking on the gym floor, there were Jell-o shots, there was Mark Ronson in the DJ booth and there was definitely some full-on dancing.

Emma Stone sat cross-legged on a sofa in her Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, gabbing with Carey Mulligan and Sienna Miller. Nearby, fellow LV mate Justin Theroux chatted with Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe.

At the couch cluster across from them, Richard Madden palled around with “Rocketman” costar Taron Egerton, both making their Met debuts.

There was plenty of dancing to be had: Karen Elson deserves a gold star for her moves, which went on all night and mostly included Darren Criss as a partner. Tory Burch and her husband, Pierre-Yves Roussel, took to the dance floor, as did Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner and Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner. Saoirse Ronan and Benedict Cumberbatch win for cutest dance moves, for their unabashedly, adorably dorky dancing to Cardi B.

Katy Perry came down the bleacher steps, having swapped her chandelier for a hamburger suit. Elle Fanning had also done an outfit change into a navy blue number, and spent the night alongside boyfriend Max Minghella. Miley Cyrus strutted in with husband Liam Hemsworth’s jacket over her shoulders and a pair of tiny sunglasses on (all the better to party in). They were later seen linked with Rami Malek, snaking their way through the crowd.

Trevor Noah entered the gym but stayed on the bleachers solo, surveying the scene. Julia Garner arrived with Andrew Garfield, who she spent most of the night with. They found Alexander Skarsgard, Zac Posen and Nina Dobrev along the way as the night went on.

Michael Kors bopped about to a cover of “Rolling in the Deep” as Salma Hayek made her way through, Naomi Campbell trailing behind her. “Where are we going?” Campbell asked her as they sauntered over to a couch area.

Nearby, Dakota Johnson sat with Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto, who passed his head replica to Johnson. (She immediately passed it back.)

By 1 a.m., Perry was without her bun, Kloss was eating fries on the bleachers and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were singing along to Prince.

Shortly after, Johnson was trying to sneak her exit outside when she was called out by Zoë Kravitz.

“Where are you going!” Kravitz shouted at her.

“I’m not coming,” Johnson replied. “I don’t like parties.”