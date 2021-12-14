Inside ‘The King’s Man’ After Party at the Polo Bar

At long last, Matthew Vaughn’s latest “Kingsman” film, “The King’s Man,” is headed to theaters after several delays.

The film staged its New York premiere at MoMA on Monday night, with several of its stars — Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson and Djimon Hounsou — dropping by the red carpet before the screening.

Afterward, guests including Dale Moss (along with his plus-one, Thania Peck), Giancarlo Esposito, Alex Lundqvist and Camilla Olsen headed to the basement at the Polo Bar for a festive after party.

While none of the cast made it over to join in the celebrations — except for Dickinson, who was in and out before the crowd arrived — the clubby room remained lively as the evening, sponsored by Cinema Society, stretched toward midnight. Highlights from the Polo Bar menu, familiar faces and Ralph Lauren holiday decor: what more do you need?

