Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night

Inside the Mark Hotel on Monday afternoon, dreams were coming true for at least one person stationed in the lobby: Jack Harlow, dressed in Givenchy and waiting to make his official Met Gala departure, had obliged one fan’s request for a selfie.

“I have no expectations,” said the rapper, of what the evening might have in store, as he flashed a smile toward the call of adoring fans.

The room was swelling to a critical mass, bloated with the team of HMUA, stylists, publicists and designers — and a few party crashers — who help make the Met Gala magic happen. Outside the hotel, swarms of people had congregated behind metal barricades as traffic leading into the 70s on Madison inched along, led by the siren call of flashing red and blue lights up and down the avenue.

The Met Gala was back to its usual First Monday in May slot, and the “Gilded Age” glamour — often very loosely channeled — was on full display at The Mark, one of the main VIP getting-ready spots.

Team Louis Vuitton — which included Emma Stone, Eileen Gu and Sophie and Joe Jonas — were the first to depart around 4 p.m., hitting a pre-event before heading to the Met. They were soon followed by Anna Wintour and family; after a brief huddle, Bee Carrozzini ushered her mom to lead the pack as they stepped through the hotel’s front doors and past the lineup of photographers flanking the carpet in front of the hotel.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli hurried past followed by Pat McGrath, and Bella Hadid’s bodyguard appeared in the lobby shortly after. A flash of hot pink began descending the staircase, promising a dramatic look, but it was a false alarm — Nicola Peltz and her new husband Brooklyn Beckham turned around and went back upstairs.

Tommy Dorfman welcomed the attention as she posed for the lobby audience. “Hi everybody!”

Jordan Roth carefully made his way down the stairs in his voluminous Thom Browne look — a more black-tie version of what he modeled in the designer’s runway show on Friday. “Thank you all for parting the way,” Roth said as he walked past.

Janelle Monáe, glittering in a slinky Ralph Lauren sequined look, gamely posed for lobby photographers, workshopping a few sculptural poses that she later repeated on the Met steps.

“Can we have a drink? A scotch on the rocks,” said Anderson Paak, grinning and grooving in Gucci as he stepped into the lobby.

Nicola Coughlan sipped a glass of Champagne as she waited her turn to leave, while her hairstylist made their final touch-ups. The “Bridgerton” actress offered up a loose feather from her Richard Quinn gown to a passing admirer. “It’s a souvenir,” she said.

“Hey, there’s people here,” exclaimed Sabrina Carpenter as the elevator doors opened and she emerged in her gold sequin two-piece. She gave Harlow a playful punch on the shoulder as she slinked past. “Hey killer,” she said.

Team Chloé — Amy Schumer, designer Gabriela Hearst, Venus Williams and activist Xiye Bastida — made their way as an entourage, all donning black sunglasses; other designer pairings included Phoebe Bridgers with Jonathan Simkhai, Rosalía with Matthew Williams, and NCT rapper Johnny Suh with designer Peter Do, who also dressed Eva Chen, for his Met Gala debut.

“You look amazing,” said Suh to Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson, who was decked in Thom Browne nearby; Thompson volleyed the compliment back.

Thompson had accessorized with one of Thom Browne’s dog bags (“this was made for my phone,” he said, demonstrating that the bag was more than just for show). Gunna showed off his sequined and tuxedoed version of the bag. It’s all in the details — “gu-tails,” the rapper said.

The lobby was bloated with celebs waiting their turn to depart, although not all were excited to hang around and mingle. “I don’t want to stand here,” said Bella Hadid, directing her team off to the side from the center of the room after discovering there was a queue.

Peltz and Beckham reappeared, finally ready to make their grand exit, while Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia made their way through the lobby in the opposite direction just shy of 7 p.m. They reemerged shortly after with Ivy Getty.

Each time the mirrored elevator doors slid open, the crowd directed their attention to discover who would appear next: team Moschino, Lily James, Chloe Bailey.

Dwyane Wade backed out of the elevator bank in a white suit and no shirt, walking stick in hand and reached a hand out for wife Gabrielle Union. “I’m feeling good. Ready. She’s ready,” said Wade, admiring the giant red floral appliqué on Union’s Versace gown.

Ready, set, go: with that, the crowd was off for the main event.