Inside the Tonys After Party Where the Celebrations Went Until 5 A.M.

After the 2022 Tony Awards ushered in the triumphant return of Broadway Sunday evening, the stars dispersed for the real action of the night: the after parties. Over at Pebble Bar, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss hosted a bash in honor of Hough’s play “POTUS,” which was officially titled The House of Suntory After, After Party.

Guests included Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Zach Braff, Lea Michele, Billy Porter, Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Dratch, Jonathon Groff, Sarah Paulson, Skylar Austin and more. Upon arrival, stars were greeted with Shake Shack burgers and martinis, followed by the sights of Betty Who dancing it out and Criss taking to the piano. The party went until 5 a.m.

