×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Inside the Tonys After Party Where the Celebrations Went Until 5 A.M.

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted an after party for the 2022 Tony Awards in honor of the play "POTUS."

Jonathan Groff, Zach Braff, Lea Michele
Billy Porter and Jesse Williams
Andrew Garfield
Sarah Paulson
Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julie White,
View ALL 27 Photos

After the 2022 Tony Awards ushered in the triumphant return of Broadway Sunday evening, the stars dispersed for the real action of the night: the after parties. Over at Pebble Bar, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss hosted a bash in honor of Hough’s play “POTUS,” which was officially titled The House of Suntory After, After Party.

Guests included Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Zach Braff, Lea Michele, Billy Porter, Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Dratch, Jonathon Groff, Sarah Paulson, Skylar Austin and more. Upon arrival, stars were greeted with Shake Shack burgers and martinis, followed by the sights of Betty Who dancing it out and Criss taking to the piano. The party went until 5 a.m.

More from the Eye:

The Surprise of Jesse Williams

Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey Reminisce on Life in ’90s Chicago

Lucy Boynton, Zosia Mamet Attend Chanel Tribeca 2022 Luncheon

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson Looks to Pamella Roland for Tony Award Win

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Hot Summer Bags

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tony Awards After Party: Andrew Garfield

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad