Divas and Champagne: Inside the V&A’s Summer Party

THE NIGHT OF THE DIVAS: The Victoria and Albert Museum in London’s South Kensington hosted its annual summer party with support from Net-a-porter and a preview of its latest exhibition, “Diva,” celebrating the performers who defined, subverted and embraced the phrase.

From the 19th century to today, “Diva” will exhibit the colorful world of the men and women who used their platforms to entertain, educate and inform, from the world of pop, including Cher, Elton John and Diana Ross, to opera’s legendary singers Maria Callas and Adelina Patti.

The showcase features more than 60 looks with many rare pieces, such as Marilyn Monroe’s fringed black dress worn in “Some Like It Hot”; a red Christian Dior gown made for Vivien Leigh in “Duel of Angels”; Tina Turner’s Bob Mackie flame dress from 1977; Sandy Powell’s Louis XIV costume with a towering powdered wig and train for John’s 50th birthday party, and Shirley Bassey’s couture pink gown designed by Julien MacDonald for Glastonbury in 2007.

Inside the Diva exhibition. Courtesy of the V&A

“Diva is everything. It’s the way you feel, it’s an attitude. It’s the way you express yourself. Bassey is the ultimate diva, who wore my dress for her closing performance at Glastonbury,” MacDonald told WWD in the green John Madejski Garden of the V&A.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that she performed in the pouring rain. She called me asking for a special kind of shoe, she said, ‘Could you do me a pair of crystal wellies? Because it’s so muddy, I can’t put my heels on,’” the Welsh designer added.

He took a pair of Hunter wellies and customized them with Swarovski crystals that spelled out DSB (Dame Shirley Bassey).

Powell was also in attendance in a beautifully bright dress featuring brushstrokes in yellow, blue, red and green.

“I am not working at the moment. My summer plans are very boring,” said the British costume designer.

“Unfortunately most people think of the misogynistic definition of diva, which is a woman who makes a fuss and is demanding. I think diva is a person, usually a woman, who is at the top of their game, knows their worth and true value,” she added.

Throughout the soiree, ​​fried chicken with caviar and Champagne jelly, spinach and ricotta tortellini and olive brined bass were served by waiters in blue velvet suits and waitresses in metallic jumpsuits. The catering was prepared by Last Supper.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, took to the glittery disco stage to introduce British girl band Sugababes, performing their hit singles, followed by a DJ set by Shygirl.

Guests from the art, fashion and entertainment industries mingled in the sunshine, including Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath; Erin O’Connor; Dame Joan Collins; Bob Mackie; Grayson Perry; Maxim Baldry; Giles Deacon, and Gwendoline Christie.

Erin O’Connor, Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath and Alice Naylor-Leyland. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vic

“Emma and I are trying to coordinate our children for a playdate,” said O’Connor standing in a white Sharon Wauchob suit with Weymouth, who was wearing a baroque print Roberto Cavalli dress.

The two friends plan to take their children to Longleat, the English stately home and the seat of the Marquesses of Bath, to enjoy the safari park, cakes and scones.

Fresh off her masterclass on summer skin at the Corinthia London, Dr. Barbara Sturm was in all white.

Alison Loehnis and Dr Barbara Sturm Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vic

“By summer it’s quite crazy traveling for business. I haven’t had a summer like this for a long time where I had to go to so many different places for launches and events. So I combined the fun with the work,” said the German doctor, who just launched her sun drops.

“Keep your hydration going and use hyaluronic serum. After time in the sun use an aloe vera gel that’s calming [followed by] a face mask,” she added.

Sturm believes that a “diva is the ultimate form of luxury.”