Jack Harlow Croons to an ‘Iconic’ Crowd at Bloomingdale’s

On Friday night, Bloomingdale’s rolled out the carpet to celebrate 150 years in collaboration with Bazaar Icons. The annual bash, typically a black-tie affair at the Plaza, relocated several blocks east this year to the “iconic” 59th Street flagship. Each party has been headlined by a major “surprise” musical guest — Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and the Weeknd have all crooned for the Icons crowd in recent years. This year’s honor went to Jack Harlow.

Hordes of fans lined up behind barricades on the sidewalk opposite the department store, craning to catch sight of recognizable VIPs walking the open-air red carpet. Cars snaking down Lexington Avenue rolled down their windows to see what all the fuss was about while others, as evidenced by the occasional screams of “Jack!,” were already well aware.

“Bloomingdale’s is truly an iconic part of the American fashion industry,” said David Lauren as he made his way inside the flagship store with wife Lauren Bush Lauren. “It’s where my father started his business, and where he first sold his ties and came to check them everyday when we were little kids. So this store has an amazing emotional connection for all of us,” he added. “I think 150 says it all.”

The retailer had cleared all the clothing and merch on its second floor, making way for vintage arcade games: Pac-Man, Mario Bros., Skee-Ball, claw machines teasing high-end prizes like a David Yurman bracelet set and spa treatments at the Baccarat Hotel. For guests who failed to win anything, a nearby Casa Magazines pop-up had spreads of candy and magazine issues for the taking.

“Excuse me,” said one guest at the top of the escalators, stopping a woman in a floor-length sequined gown as she walked past. “You look so fabulous.”

Ilana Glazer could be spotted dancing nearby as DJ Drama warmed up the crowd, with “SNL” stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner chatting nearby. On the third floor, “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud had a cocktail in each hand as he hung with “Gossip Girl” cast members Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown. Evan Mock, who was featured in this year’s “Icons” portfolio and is a professional NYFW partygoer, was also there. Jane Krakowski caught up with Dove Cameron, who had a four-foot radius of distance around her thanks to the train on her trumpet gown, and Heidi Klum was making the rounds with her daughter Leni. Other guests included Micheal Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Julia Fox, Christian Siriano with Alicia Silverstone, Zac Posen, Lana Condor, Drew Barrymore, Lindsay Vonn, Emily Ratajkowski, and Candace Bushnell.

“I literally left fittings to come here,” said Sergio Hudson, whose show was slated for the following afternoon. The designer had created an exclusive capsule for the retailer’s 150 anniversary. “I wanted to come and support,” he added. Asked who defined the word “icon” for him, the designer offered up “Grace Jones, Bianca Jagger, Lil’ Kim — these are iconic people to me,” said Hudson. “Tina Turner. These kind of people that really changed the way people dress and thought about dressing — and not just dressing, but the way they thought about women.”

Harlow took the stage around 10 p.m., kicking things off with his single “I Wanna See Some Ass.”

“Where my ladies over 30 at in here? Make some noise,” said the rapper, knowing the “icon” demographic generally skews older. “More importantly, where are the single ones at? We’re going to dedicate this next song to you.”

Harlow closed out his set and wished the crowd a “blessed night,” but the evening was not yet over. Guests had one more surprise in store on their way out: a pizza food truck. The fans, of course, were still out there waiting.