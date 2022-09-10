×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Eye

Details: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Mourning, New Royal Titles

Fashion

Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza

Jack Harlow Croons to an ‘Iconic’ Crowd at Bloomingdale’s

The musician headlined the annual Bazaar Icons part, which this season was also a celebration of the department store's 150th anniversary.

Leni and Heidi Klum
Angus Cloud
Eli Brown and Thomas Doherty
Jay Ellis
Coco Rocha
View ALL 23 Photos

On Friday night, Bloomingdale’s rolled out the carpet to celebrate 150 years in collaboration with Bazaar Icons. The annual bash, typically a black-tie affair at the Plaza, relocated several blocks east this year to the “iconic” 59th Street flagship. Each party has been headlined by a major “surprise” musical guest — Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and the Weeknd have all crooned for the Icons crowd in recent years. This year’s honor went to Jack Harlow.

Hordes of fans lined up behind barricades on the sidewalk opposite the department store, craning to catch sight of recognizable VIPs walking the open-air red carpet. Cars snaking down Lexington Avenue rolled down their windows to see what all the fuss was about while others, as evidenced by the occasional screams of “Jack!,” were already well aware.

Related Galleries

“Bloomingdale’s is truly an iconic part of the American fashion industry,” said David Lauren as he made his way inside the flagship store with wife Lauren Bush Lauren. “It’s where my father started his business, and where he first sold his ties and came to check them everyday when we were little kids. So this store has an amazing emotional connection for all of us,” he added. “I think 150 says it all.”

The retailer had cleared all the clothing and merch on its second floor, making way for vintage arcade games: Pac-Man, Mario Bros., Skee-Ball, claw machines teasing high-end prizes like a David Yurman bracelet set and spa treatments at the Baccarat Hotel. For guests who failed to win anything, a nearby Casa Magazines pop-up had spreads of candy and magazine issues for the taking.

“Excuse me,” said one guest at the top of the escalators, stopping a woman in a floor-length sequined gown as she walked past. “You look so fabulous.”

Ilana Glazer could be spotted dancing nearby as DJ Drama warmed up the crowd, with “SNL” stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner chatting nearby. On the third floor, “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud had a cocktail in each hand as he hung with “Gossip Girl” cast members Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown. Evan Mock, who was featured in this year’s “Icons” portfolio and is a professional NYFW partygoer, was also there. Jane Krakowski caught up with Dove Cameron, who had a four-foot radius of distance around her thanks to the train on her trumpet gown, and Heidi Klum was making the rounds with her daughter Leni. Other guests included Micheal Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Julia Fox, Christian Siriano with Alicia Silverstone, Zac Posen, Lana Condor, Drew Barrymore, Lindsay Vonn, Emily Ratajkowski, and Candace Bushnell.

“I literally left fittings to come here,” said Sergio Hudson, whose show was slated for the following afternoon. The designer had created an exclusive capsule for the retailer’s 150 anniversary. “I wanted to come and support,” he added. Asked who defined the word “icon” for him, the designer offered up “Grace Jones, Bianca Jagger, Lil’ Kim — these are iconic people to me,” said Hudson. “Tina Turner. These kind of people that really changed the way people dress and thought about dressing — and not just dressing, but the way they thought about women.”

Harlow took the stage around 10 p.m., kicking things off with his single “I Wanna See Some Ass.”

“Where my ladies over 30 at in here? Make some noise,” said the rapper, knowing the “icon” demographic generally skews older. “More importantly, where are the single ones at? We’re going to dedicate this next song to you.”

Harlow closed out his set and wished the crowd a “blessed night,” but the evening was not yet over. Guests had one more surprise in store on their way out: a pizza food truck. The fans, of course, were still out there waiting.

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Hot Summer Bags

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Jack Harlow Performs For An Iconic

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad