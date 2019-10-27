Hours after Mariah Carey had been spotted dining upstairs at L’Avenue on Friday, the lower level L’Chalet at Saks Fifth Avenue had transformed into a sweet, sweet fantasy of another variation. Jason Wu played host to a “Category Is: Victor/Victoria” titled Halloween party, an homage to the 1982 Julie Andrews movie musical.

The film’s gender-bending lent itself well to costume inspiration for the fashion crowd, which included Brian Atwood, Silvia Prada, David Vivirido, Tina Leung, James Turlington, Athena Calderone, Andre Mellone, Yasmine Petty and more. Vivirido and Leung cohosted with Wu, who dressed to emulate drag queen Teri Yaki.

The party felt more like a rebellious house party than a celebrity soiree. Aside from “Pose” actress Dominique Jackson, guests were more of the understated, shall we say, sort — which lent itself to more over-the-top, lavish costumes (celebrities have no fun these days do they?). All the better for Halloween fun in our book.

