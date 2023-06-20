Jay-Z and Pharrell Rock Paris at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton shook Paris, not only with the history-making collection of recently crowned menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, but with a music-infused runway show on Pont Neuf backed by a gospel choir that resonated through the streets of the city with refrains of “joy.”

After models walked out in the last looks, Williams was joined onstage by Jay-Z, who performed hits such as “Give It to Me,” loud enough to reverberate all across the city.

“You could have been anywhere in the world tonight in a f–king club, but you are here in Paris,” said Williams from the stage that spanned the bridge in front of the Louis Vuitton headquarters and the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Cheval Blanc hotel. Adding to the logo-heavy collection, the location itself was a masterclass in branding.

“We got one night only to do this — no regrets,” said Jay-Z. The rapper wanted people to experience the moment, and asked them to put their phones down. The music started, but he noticed one audience member not dancing. He took a very dramatic pause to call her out.

“This one girl is not moving. Are you ready now? Are you with me? Everybody understand the rules?” he asked before launching into “Niggas in Paris.”

Paris’ centuries-old Pont Neuf across the river hosted the show that brought out new face of the brand Zendaya, as well as an all-star lineup that included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Jayden and Willow Smith, and sports stars LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Russell Westbrook. Rihanna was very fashionably late, slipping in midshow to her front row seat.

Before the show, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a grand entrance, but stayed hidden behind a wall of bodyguards taking in the sunset over the river. Kardashian posed for a few selfies with fans, as did Jaden Smith.

“I am back and with the fam, I’m so back,” said Jaden Smith, who has made the Louis Vuitton shows for the last several seasons. “Pharrell inspires me — in all ways, as a musician, and as a designer.” Both Smiths work together on their MSFTSrep line.

Jaden said he has been focusing on design and not recording new music, but he’s still reminiscing about the Coachella music festival back in April. “I still have my wristbands, and my Rolex,” he said, lifting his LV-logo denim jacket to show off his wrist full of weathered entrance bands.

They weren’t the only family out in full force. The Arnault clan was there, with LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, sons Antoine, Frédéric and Jean, as well as daughter Delphine.

“The Stranger” star Joel Edgerton took in the show from the front row and declared it a success. The Australian actor isn’t from the fashion world, and finds it fascinating. “I love coming to these shows because it’s so outside my world. And it’s like, I look at my life and go, ‘What I do is so insignificant and yet it brings people a lot of joy,’ and I feel that about fashion. So I like being a passenger,” he said.

“They are big shoes to fill,” he added about Williams taking over the creative director spot from the late Virgil Abloh. “I think he slipped in really nicely. He’s got an incredible new visual. I have full respect for him.”

“This is everything he deserves. He’s the one who taught all the new generation about fashion back in the day and culture, so he deserves this moment now more than anyone else,” said J Balvin. The two have worked on songs like “Safari” and “Sangria Wine” together.

“We have made a lot of music together, we have hits together, and we have a lot of new music coming up,” he teased. They have been in the studio, he said, but it won’t be released until next year.

Jared Leto arrived in what has become his uniform of a white suit, this time paired with bleached eyebrows. “It’s explosive,” he said of the collection. “He’s really creative and full of risk-taking. I’m happy to be here as a witness and a supporter. People like him always inspire me. The mavericks that take a chance,” he declared.

“Honestly, being part of the family, I’m here to witness history,” said newly appointed ambassador Jackson Wang ahead of the show. “I have been able to see the process of seeing everything put together, and I’m just thrilled.” So did the K-pop star get a sneak peek? “Maybe, but I don’t want to spoil it. I want everyone to feel it tonight.”

Wang was catching up with his Got7 band member BamBam, who had spent a couple of days in Paris exploring before the show. He teased a new tour. “It’s a secret,” he joked. “It’s gonna happen. Maybe not so soon, and not so fast, but it will. All the fans love [my new album] so I’m really happy with how everything has come out,” he said of his recent solo release.

The bridge rocked until just before midnight, when the bright klieg lights went down on the historic evening. As Jay-Z said, it was one night only. Until the next fashion season at least.