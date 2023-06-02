Jazzy De Lisser Fetes Gucci’s Bamboo 1947 at The Savoy

LONDON — Gucci took over The Savoy hotel in London on Thursday evening to celebrate its Bamboo 1947 bag with a cocktail reception and dinner hosted by Jazzy De Lisser.

Drinks took place in the Royal Suite by Gucci at the hotel, a place where the Italian brand has strong connections.

In the early 20th century, Guccio Gucci worked as a luggage porter at The Savoy. His observations of guests coming in and out with their exquisite luggage is what inspired him to start an artisanal luggage atelier in 1921.

In 2021, the hotel collaborated with Gucci on the transformation of the Royal Suite, featuring pieces from the Gucci Décor line: wallpaper with the brand’s double G logo; monogrammed cushions; scented candles, and more.

Poppy Delevingne at The Savoy. Jed Cullen/Courtesy of Gucci

A seated dinner followed the cocktail at Gordon Ramsey’s Restaurant 1890 with the likes of Ella Richards, Poppy Delevingne, Olympia of Greece, Alice Naylor-Leyland, Lady Mary Charteris and Nikolai and Sascha von Bismarck in attendance.

The Bamboo 1947 was created in post-World War II Italy, where there was a leather shortage resulting in the house using bamboo.

In 1954, the bag made its cinema debut with Ingrid Bergman carrying it in “Viaggio In Italia,” which was then followed by cameos in Michelangelo Antonioni’s films.

Eleonora Rossi Drago carried it in “Le Amiche” in 1955 and then Vanessa Redgrave followed in the 1966 thriller “Blow-Up.”

Olympia of Greece at The Savoy. Courtesy of Gucci

Last year, Gucci set up shop inside London’s famed luxury hotel, taking over the Savoy Tea Shop on the ground floor for three months, which usually sells tea and cake.

The short residency was a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings, including trunks, trolleys, duffel bags, suitcases, garment bags, travel sets, stationery and pet accessories.