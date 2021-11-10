Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson Come Out for Jennifer Meyer’s Jewelry-influenced Moose Knuckles Collection

Jewelry maker Jennifer Meyer has a “secret passion.”

It’s designing clothing, she said, in high spirits on Tuesday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. She and her friends — including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson — were celebrating the launch of her collaboration with Canada’s Moose Knuckles, out Nov. 30.

“I have so much fun doing it,” Meyer went on.

It’s not her first time taking a stab at apparel. She previously worked on a line years ago, creating dresses, skirts and leather jackets for Barneys New York.

“It was super successful, which is why I think Daniella was like, ‘Let do this again,’” Meyer explained of Daniella Vitale, who was formerly at Barneys before joining the Moose Knuckles team as board member. (The executive is now Salvatore Ferragamo’s chief executive officer of North America.)

“As an L.A. girl, born and raised in L.A., I feel like we’re all really cold at night, and no one really knows that,” said Meyer of the idea behind the 18-piece collection (named after Meyer’s close friends and family) — outerwear and sweatsuits bedazzled with jewelry illustrations and gems.

“Jen interpreted outerwear for an L.A. climate and an L.A. lifestyle, and that is something we haven’t done on our own,” said Moose Knuckles creative director Brody Baker. “She really drove that and allowed us to imagine what our products look like for this lifestyle.”

It’s a lifestyle that comes with a price tag. Costing between $390 and $6,990, there are puffer jackets (“kind of like when we were five years old in kindergarten but the elevated version,” joked Meyer), velour tracksuits, lamb shearling jackets adorned with sparkling charms on zippers and (on the highest end at $6,990) a supple lamb leather moto jacket, hand embroidered with crystals, over 1,400 resin stones and 2,000 glass silver-lined seed beads.

“This collection embodies what confidence looks like,” said Dominique Lagleva, vice president of global marketing at Moose Knuckles.

The looks can be dressed up or down, she added: “The beautiful thing about the Moose Knuckles person is it’s about attitude. You can be a girl that wears sneakers or high heels in the streets with confidence…If you look at this collection, it’s very true to Jen, but it’s also very true to us. I mean, look at the event. It’s Jen’s community and our community together in one, and the vibe is exactly what we want it to be.”

The night also brought out Tobey Maguire, Giveon, Erin and Sara Foster, Lexi Underwood, Eric Buterbaugh, Kelly Sawyer, Jamie Mizrahi, Scooter Braun, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Maeve Reilly.

Available on Moose Knuckles’ website and their store locations in New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and London, as well as select global retailers (including Neiman Marcus and Holt Renfrew), a portion of profits purchased in-store and online at Moose Knuckles will be donated to Baby2Baby, the L.A. nonprofit providing children with basic needs.