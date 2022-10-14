×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2022

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

Cucinelli’s Advice to Students: ‘Discover the Values and Joy of Life, and Follow Your Own Path’

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins Talk Wedding Dresses at Ralph Lauren Show

The Ralph Lauren California runway show was a celebrity-filled family affair.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13 in San Marino, California.
Mindy Kaling
Diane Keaton
Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone
Laura Dern
Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show brought a starry crowd to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, on Thursday night.

Eyes were on newly married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when the couple arrived.

“Ralph did our wedding, so we’ve become quite close,” Lopez told reporters of her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with Affleck standing nearby.

For the show, she had on a cowboy hat and a low-cut, figure-hugging pinstripe evening dress. It’s the Milanese-inspired “Alvita” from pre-fall 2022, retailing for $3,290.

“We really love his aesthetic,” she continued, in the open air at a makeshift backstage area and photo call. “We’re excited to see what he’s doing tonight. I can see a little bit behind you right now.”

She was noticing the models, lined up and ready to go. “They’re filing in,” she said. “I get a sneak peek.”

Lily Collins, too, reflected on her Ralph Lauren wedding gown, a long-sleeved, hooded lace design. The brand and designer will forever be “special and important” to her and her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, she said.

“He is just an Americana icon,” she added, echoing many of the guests.

“He has remained the most classic American designer,” said Robin Wright, who arrived with daughter Dylan Penn. “And he fits. I just love the way everything fits.”

“Nothing ever goes out of style,” Penn chimed in.

Cole Sprouse is a fan of Double RL, Lauren’s rustic brand.

“It’s very authentic, well-made and crafted pieces that are fully integrated into not only Western wear just stylistically, but also functionally,” he said, with girlfriend and model Ari Fournier by his side.

“I’m an equestrian and grew up on a farm, so I always wore Ralph Lauren in my life,” she said. “And Cole is an all-American man.”

“It’s got a bit of a Johnny Cash thing going on, the all-black California cowboy,” he said of his look.

What was his reaction to Lauren showing in The Golden State for the first time?

“It’s great,” Sprouse said. “It’s easy. We drove 30 minutes from the house. It’s perfect.”

For John Legend, it was a longer ride.

“He brought us out to Pasadena,” the singer-songwriter said with a laugh. (It was, in fact, San Marino, California.)

“It’s a bit of a trek,” he went on. “But it’s very exciting to be here. He’s been such an iconic designer for so long and has made so many classic designs. I’m excited to celebrate his work tonight.”

It was his first time seeing The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. “I’ve never been here,” he said.

Such was the case for many — but not Laura Dern. A Los Angeles native, she’s visited its art and landscape through the years.

“It’s one of the great spots in Los Angeles, one of the great gifts,” said the actress, who came with her stepmom, Andrea.

“I come here all the time,” said Andrea, a longtime friend of the brand. She’s close with Buffy Birrittella, Ralph Lauren’s longtime right arm, who left her position as executive vice president last year.

“I grew up around, because of them, this amazing home of Ralph Lauren,” Dern said.

The night also brought out Jessica Chastain; Diane Keaton; Ashton Kutcher; Mila Kunis; Charlie McDowell; Maggie Rogers; Mindy Kaling; Chris Pine; James Marsden; Angus Cloud; Sylvester Stallone with his daughters; Kathryn Newton; Diego Calva; Wisdom Kaye; Kelsey Merritt; Amelie Zilber; Blake Grey; Noah Beck; Aimee Song; Vinnie Hacker; Laura Love; Emily Mariko, and Rachel Zoe.

“They gave me a little bit of a hint about it over the summer, and I was like ‘No!’” Zoe said of Lauren presenting in California. “I just thought they were going to do an event or baby, little presentation. But why would I think that? They don’t do anything small.”

